Eastern Cape murals honour musical legends

ART TRIBUTE: Artists, from left, Daniel Chapman, Mook Lion, Vuyiseka Phaliso, Simamkele Mahambehlala (organiser) and Akhona Bikisha in front of a mural in Makhanda honouring some of the province’s greatest musical legends

In honouring some of the Eastern Cape’s most celebrated musicians, a group of artists has created vibrant murals paying tribute to these local legends.

Paintings of musical greats including the late Zim Ngqawana, the late Feya Faku, Sizwe Zako and Zonke Dikana, among others, now adorn various buildings in Nelson Mandela Bay, Makhanda and Port Alfred.

Africhili Entertainment owner Simamkele “Sleeze” Mahambehlala, a young, talented and aspiring artist, said he had collaborated with a number of artists from the Eastern Cape for the mural project he calls “Osaziwayo Bomculo Basekoloni”.

The murals profile some of the province’s most talented artists — those who have made it locally and abroad.

Some of the featured musicians go way back and include world renowned Margaret Mcingana, famously known for her isiXhosa song Hamba Bhekile and We are Growing, which was used as a soundtrack to the SA TV series Shaka Zulu.

Today, the province boasts artists like Zako, who is a pianist and music producer, well known for producing artists like Dr Rebecca Malope and Israel Mosehla.

Dikana has, meanwhile, filled auditoriums with solo concerts around the country.

The images of the selected artists can be found at the Cecil Kapi Hall in New Brighton and the Johan Carinus Arts Centre in Makhanda, among other places.

Coming from an events and music background, Mahambehlala said that over the years he had learnt a lot about music, especially music from the olden days.

Raised by his grandmother who was also in the entertainment industry, he would listen to the CDs she played while cleaning their home on Sundays.

He also got to see some of the artists while they were backstage getting ready for their performances at events — and this ultimately led to his decision to honour them through art.

He said funding for the project came from the department of sport, arts and culture through its Mzansi Golden Economy programme, and that the proposals were made in January.

“The mural project started in Gqeberha in August, then we went to Makhanda in September, and in October we were in Port Alfred,” he said.

“We completed the project on November 5. I thought it was a good idea to celebrate these heroes from the Eastern Cape.

“Many of them were from Gqeberha, where I am also from.

“I wasn’t sure if most of the youth would know who these artists were, so it just started off as a way to celebrate them — by putting them on walls to say ‘these are our legends’,” Mahambehlala said.

Talented young visual artists were hired to paint the murals, creating job opportunities for the more than 40 artists.

“This project managed to create temporary jobs for young people who were hired as casual workers.

“Work also included preparing the walls and areas where the murals are now situated. The visual artists then started drawing the profiles of the musicians.”

He said he had researched some of the artists first, and also reached out to the Arts Hub.

Mahambehlala said since primary school he had been in love with vibrant colours.

In Makhanda, the mural of the late Stompie Mavi is next to one of the legendary Madosini — both having contributed immensely in making isiXhosa music stand out.

Mavi was born in Komani, and went on to make a massive contribution to the popularity of isiXhosa music in modern times.

Madosini is celebrated for her mastery of traditional Xhosa musical instruments.

Fort Hare University fine art graduate Andiswe Matha said she was proud of the work they had done in honouring the Eastern Cape’s musical icons.

“I was contacted last month, and we finished the mural last week. It actually only took us a solid five days to complete, though I had to work in between.

“My mural is in a power station in Port Alfred. When we were done, we did not want to leave.

“It was just so beautiful watching people react to the art.

“It also helps beautify the place,” Matha said.

The Herald