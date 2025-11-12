Fund launched to help keep alive Sister Ethel’s dream of uplifting Missionvale

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SECURING THE FUTURE: At the Fig Tree Legacy Fund Launch at the Boardwalk are, from left, Amanda Coko, 24, Nzukie Mpofu, 28, Linda van Oudheusden, 42, and Busi Maliwa, 22

The Missionvale Care Centre has honoured the memory of late humanitarian Sister Ethel Normoyle through the launch of their Fig Tree Legacy Fund.

The fund aims to raise R30m over a period of five years to ensure the centre is able to continue to contribute to the upliftment of Missionvale and the broader community.

During a recent celebration at the Boardwalk International Convention Centre, Missionvale Care Centre board of trustees director Andrew Jansen described Missionvale as one of the poorest townships in the Eastern Cape where abject poverty, malnutrition and extreme violence were prevalent but it was also home to love and hope.

Honouring the memory of Normoyle, who died in August 2021, at the age of 77, he said the care centre was established in 1988 and the newly launched fund would aid its work in the community.

Explaining the inspiration behind the name of the fund, he said Normoyle would often sit under her tree with a bold vision of uplifting the impoverished community and used her faith to remain dedicated to her course.

“We are establishing this fund with a bold vision of raising R30m over five years.

“We are establishing this fund with faith that our community will support the amazing work that is carried out at the Missionvale Care Centre and that Sister Ethel’s dream can live on.

“The fund will be dedicated specifically to our education and training programmes, these were Sister Ethel’s overriding passion,” Jansen said.

The centre’s non-fee-paying privately established school, Normoyle Primary School, serves as a sanctuary and a place of learning for 200 pupils.

“Teachers at the school earn significantly less then those at government schools and yet we manage to deliver excellence.

“We receive minor and erratic financial support from our government.

“At the centre, our recycling programme engages over 3,500 people from the local community,” Jansen said.

He said the centre processed 200 tonnes of community waste annually while its gardens produced vegetables worth more than R1m for its kitchens and for the local community in 2024.

“Our youth programmes engage over 120 kids a day in activities ranging from computer literacy to robotics and sports.

“The intention behind the Fig Tree Fund is to support the significant operating costs of our education and training programmes.

“To create an investment fund that, through annuity income, can help to ensure that Sister Ethel’s initiative, dream stays alive for the impoverished community of Missionvale and surrounds,” Jansen said.

Affectionately known as the mother of the centre, general manager Sabrina Lambers said they honoured a number of things in the naming of the fund.

“The Fig Tree, well the centre started under a fig tree, the Legacy, because of Sister Ethel obviously.

“The one thing that Sister E and I shared the most is the radical belief in the potential of people, no matter how drunk, dirty or sick.

“She saw potential in every single person, I think we are carrying that through today and I would love to thank everyone that is here today,” Lambers said.

NMU deputy vice-chancellor for engagement and transformation, Prof Andre Keet, who attended the launch, said the university had a strong relationship with the centre and looked to further strengthen it.

The Herald