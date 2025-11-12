Gqeberha darts prodigy earns global spotlight

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SOARING TALENT: Khazimla Kala, from Westville Secondary School, is preparing to fly to the UK to compete in the International Darts School League final on November 30

A Westville Secondary School matric pupil has proved his aim is straight and true, having won the Gqeberha qualifier of the International Darts School League (IDSL).

Khazimla Kala, 18, will jet off to the UK to compete against some of the best young players from across the globe in the IDSL final on November 30 at the Modus Super Series Lounge in Portsmouth.

Khazimla, who lives in KwaDwesi Extension, said he was overwhelmed with joy at the opportunity to showcase his newfound talent on the international stage.

He and another top young darts player from Cape Town will represent SA at the finals.

“It is only recently that I started playing darts. Never in my wildest dreams would I have thought I will get so far in such a quick time.

“It is a real new experience for me. I love it very much.

“Every time I put the dart in my hand my aim is to perform better than the previous throw.

“I am very excited to go overseas. It will be my first time on a plane and I cannot wait for the new experience,” Khazimla said.

His trainer and mentor at Westville Secondary, Preston Brooks, said the youngster was a natural talent.

“The boy started off as an average player. But soon he started to [overtake] the other players.

“He started to win more matches and has since become the captain of Westville Super Darts.

“Since then, he has won each match he has been playing in and is unbeaten for a long time now.”

Brooks said the school, situated in Sanctor in the northern areas, and the broader community were exceptionally proud of Khazimla.

“Everyone at school is very proud of him and the teachers each made a contribution to his travelling costs.

“He is such a humble child with his feet firmly on the ground.

“This fame that he finds himself in has not [gone] to his head and he is still [his] humble old self.

“There are 16 players at the school; they all strive to be the best they can be, but Khazimla is something special.”

The youngster said he had applied to Nelson Mandela University, the University of Johannesburg and Walter Sisulu University to study computer science in 2026.

“For me, darts is a coping mechanism to cope with pressure and influences.

“I will still pursue my darts career. It is something I fell in love with.

“My parents are very proud of me. This whole thing is overwhelming for them.

“I am just grateful for the support they give me,” he said.

“They are wonderful and I am very grateful to them and love them very much.

“Going to the biggest darting club in the world, the Modus Super Series Lounge, gives me goose bumps.”

The coach and founder of the IDSL, Devon Petersen, who hails from Cape Town but is now a professional darts player in the UK, assisted the school with equipment.

Khazimla advised young people to pursue their dreams and never give up.

“The key thing is not to stress but always try to enjoy yourself.”

The Herald