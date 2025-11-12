Knysna community rallies after fire devastates settlement

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

LITTLE LEFT: Families have been left devastated and homeless after a fire in the Bongani area of Knysna

Some of Knysna’s most destitute residents were rocked by further anguish as a wild fire ripped through the Bongani informal settlement on Monday leaving at least 14 families homeless.

Knysna mayor Thando Matika said crews from the Jood-se-Kamp satellite fire station were on the scene within minutes after a veld fire was reported in the Bongani area at about 11am.

Shortly thereafter, Gift of the Givers Garden Route head Mario Ferreira said the organisation had responded to assist the affected community.

“Yesterday [Monday], we immediately came in, bringing in relief to the firefighters while they were fighting the fire in the way of energy drinks, energy bars, water, eye drops, some Vaseline for the lips and all the necessary things to make their work easier.

“As soon as the community got together, we brought in immediate relief, like blankets and mattresses.

“We provided them with food so at least they don’t go to bed on an empty stomach,” Ferreira said.

He said Gift of the Givers would continue to provide an ongoing service.

“The community of Knysna is great.

“It’s awesome, in the sense of working together with us.

“They provide clothes, shoes, all the necessary immediate things that the people can continue with their lives, the rebuilding of what they’ve lost, and the personal items.”

Chris May, a man recognised as a hero for risking his life to ensure that everyone was out of the shacks, said it was a difficult time for the community.

“I could see from far that the fire was becoming strong and moving towards the area.”

May went door-to-door to ensure that no-one was left inside or had passed out, and then started to remove furniture in shacks with the help of his friends and other locals.

“One of my neighbours came back from work and found everything burned to ashes, she fainted and was taken to hospital.

“The woman saved two years for her child’s initiation that would be this December, and had already bought food, clothes for her son and other items that would have been used for the ceremony.

“She now has nothing — all her savings gone down the drain just like that,” he said.

Matika said while no injuries or loss of life had been reported, about 14 structures were destroyed.

“Fanned up steep slopes by a strong south-easterly wind, the fire quickly spread in a northern direction.

“Dense fynbos, pine and eucalyptus added fuel to the flames, with burning canopies allowing the fire to move at speed.

“We sincerely appreciate the vital assistance our fire department received from the Garden Route District Municipality (GRDM), MTO-Kruisfontein, Bitou municipality fire and rescue, the Southern Cape Fire Protection Association, PG Bison and SANParks to contain the blaze and protect nearby homes.

“Close to 100 personnel were involved and aerial support was deployed early through co-ordination between MTO and GRDM.

“Their combined efforts helped limit further damage and kept the fire from spreading deeper into Khayalethu.”

The Herald