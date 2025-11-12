Police nab illegal liquor manufacturer bottling ethanol and water to pass off as popular vodka brand

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Police, acting on information received, uncovered an illegal liquor manufacturing operation in Umlazi where ethanol was mixed with water into branded vodka bottles.

Durban metro police spokesperson Col Boysie Zungu said an intelligence-driven operation led officers to the site on Tuesday.

“The operation revealed individuals were allegedly mixing ethanol with water and bottling it as Smirnoff for sale to the public. Upon arrival at the premises, officers caught the main target in the act of mixing the components used to manufacture counterfeit liquor,” he said.

Police seized five 25l containers of pure ethanol, four 5l containers, also of ethanol, six 750ml bottles of diluted ethanol falsely branded as Smirnoff, seven empty Smirnoff bottles, bottle caps and other packaging material, and equipment used for manufacturing and distribution.

Zungu said the estimated value of the seized items was R73,200.

“The Durban metro police drug team, together with Counter Narcotics KZN, [the Hawks] Port Shepstone, and the SAPS economic infrastructure task team, dismantled the operation. Well done to all units involved for their excellent teamwork and commitment in removing illegal and harmful substances from our communities,” he said.

