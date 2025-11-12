Relive iconic 80s hits with Centrestage All-Star Band

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

MUSICAL NOSTALGIA: The 14-piece Centrestage All-Star Band is set to pay tribute to a dozen of everyone’s favourite bands of the 80s in 'The Magnificent 80s' on Friday

There will be no shortage of electricity in Gqeberha when the spotlight falls on the greatest music of the 1980s — the decade that spawned bad hair and outrageous fashion.

The 14-piece Centrestage All-Star Band is set to pay tribute to a dozen of everyone’s favourite bands of the 80s in The Magnificent 80s.

The show comes to Centrestage@Baywest in the mall on Friday at 7.30pm. Doors open at 6.15pm.

The Magnificent 80s promises to take the audience on a nostalgic trip to a decade that blended stadium rock, new wave, electronica and pop metal.

With its commercial, catchy hooks and increased pop aesthetic, the era launched a new level of fans holding lighters aloft, spandex and the marriage of guitar and keyboards.

The show is a carefully curated journey through the decade’s most iconic hits, recreating timeless classics from bands such as The Eurythmics, Wham!, The Bangles, Huey Lewis, The Pretenders, Bob Marley and Roxette with stunning accuracy.

In true Centrestage tradition, The Magnificent 80s is more than a concert — it’s an interactive experience which creates memories as much as reliving them.

So whether you’re reliving your youth or discovering these classics for the first time, it’s impossible not to be swept up in the fun.

Helmed by musical directors Thuba Myeki and Shawn Lyon, the band features keyboard players Rory McClaren, Abigail Pitie and Kalyn du Plessis; Dylan du Plessis on lead guitar; and Gino Fabbri and Dean de Necker on drums.

The vibrant section featuring Lyon on trumpet, Curtis Kettledas on saxophone and Tiago Vital on trombone adds a bold and authentic brass sound to the show.

Drummer Fabbri steps forward as Billy Idol in standout performances of Rebel Yell and Mony Mony.

Food options are available at R80 via pre-order.

Tickets cost between R220 and R250, and are available via Quicket, Westway.co.za and Wendy on 083-225-5401.

The Herald