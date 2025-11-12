Son hopes history around Steve Biko’s death will be corrected

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SEEKING ANSWERS: Nkosinathi Biko, the son of late activist Steve Biko, at the inquest into his father's death in the Gqeberha high court on Wednesday

Though unsure whether the inquest into his father’s death will ever bring closure, the son of anti-apartheid activist Steve Biko says at the very least he hopes history will be corrected.

Nkosinathi Biko was speaking to The Herald at the Gqeberha high court on Wednesday where the matter was postponed to January 30 to sort out funding for the legal teams of two apartheid-era police officers linked to the matter.

Biko, the founder and leader of the Black Consciousness Movement, died in 1977 after he was allegedly tortured by the police.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) announced in September 2025 that the inquest into his death would be reopened to establish whether his demise was criminal.

The proceedings were set to commence on Wednesday morning with a case management hearing to consider evidence against two surviving former police officers implicated in his death.

Though the NPA would not reveal the names of the two men, during the previous court sitting Biko family lawyer, advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi SC, told the judge: “Out of the eight policemen who [allegedly] tortured and assaulted Mr Biko, only two remain alive — [Jacobus] Beneke and Daniel Siebert.

“When I inquired about their ages, I was told that they are both in their 80s, so they are of considerable age which is quite advanced.”

On Wednesday morning, state advocate Devendran Govender requested a postponement for the state to finalise the funding of the legal fees for the two people of interest.

A similar case management hearing will now be held virtually on January 30, with the possibility of the matter proceeding in March.

Nkosinathi said though he looked forward to the matter coming to a head, he was uncertain whether the family would ever find closure.

“I’m not certain there is ever closure in the case of death because the person is never coming back,” Nkosinathi said.

“But I think it is important that we correct the history of this country.

“We are a country burdened with a lack of accountability — and it starts with matters like this.

“You cannot jump from the kind of violence we saw to where we are now without holding accountable those who tormented people and took lives.”

He said it had been a long road to get to the current stage of the process and the family hoped proceedings would finally commence in March.

“We look forward to that,” he said.

“My father was arrested a healthy man.

“He died in custody because of a certain number of people who have refused to date to tell us what happened.”

Nkosinathi said that was exactly the purpose of the inquest — to hold those who allegedly murdered his father accountable.

He said his family had been working with relatives of other late activists who had found themselves in a similar position.

“We are working together to drive such processes and put pressure on the state to resolve their murders.”

Other inquests, he said, had led to previous findings being overturned.

He cited the KwaZulu-Natal High Court ruling in October that Chief Albert Luthuli was beaten to death by apartheid police, effectively setting aside the original 1967 inquest finding of accidental death.

As a family, Nkosinathi said, they had no doubt that the court would find a similar outcome in Biko’s case.

“We trust that this process will take us there,” he said.

Some of the people believed to have been involved in Biko’s death were not granted amnesty during the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) because they were found to be untruthful.

During the TRC in 1997, former senior apartheid state police branch officers from Gqeberha, Major Harold Snyman, Captain Daniel Petrus Siebert, Captain Jacobus Johannes Oosthuysen Beneke, Warrant Officer Rubin Marx and Sergeant Gideon Johannes Nieuwoudt applied for amnesty.

Most of them have since died.

According to the NPA, their version was that Biko had attacked one of their colleagues with a chair after he sat down without asking for permission.

In the ensuing scuffle to restrain him, they claimed Biko hit his head against the wall.

They later admitted they had colluded and fabricated their versions, submitting false affidavits during the initial investigation into Biko’s death.

The TRC then refused all five of them amnesty because their evidence was contradictory.

Biko was arrested with his comrade, Peter Jones, at a roadblock near Makhanda on August 18 1977.

He had violated his banning orders, which restricted his movement to Qonce.

He was taken to the Walmer police station where he was allegedly tortured while shackled with leg irons and kept naked in a cell.

It was only after 24 days in custody that medical assistance was sought for him after “foam” was noted around his mouth.

He was loaded unconscious, still naked and shackled, into the back of a police Land Rover on September 11 1977 and transported to a prison hospital in Pretoria located 1,200km away.

He died outside the Pretoria hospital on September 12 1977 at the age of 30.

The cause of his death was recorded as extensive brain injury caused by centralisation of blood circulation and intravascular blood coagulation, acute kidney failure and uremia.

A formal inquest was held in November 1977.

At the inquest, the version of his interrogators who were part of the notorious special branch was that he had sustained his injuries when he banged his head against the wall.

The presiding officer, magistrate MJ Prins, accepted their version.

The magistrate also exonerated the medical practitioners who treated Biko.

The then attorney-general of the Eastern Cape also declined to prosecute anyone for Biko’s death on February 2 1978.

The NPA stated in September 2025 that the main goal of reopening the inquest was to lay bare evidence that would enable the court to make a finding in terms of Section 16(2)(d) of the Inquests Act as to whether the death was brought about by an offence on the part of any person.

NPA regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali declined to reveal the names of the two implicated apartheid police officers.

He said the men wanted the state to fund their legal representation because they insisted that whatever they had been accused of doing was done in the line of duty.

“We’re hoping when the matter returns to court that this will be sorted out so that a judge can be assigned and a date for the actual inquest can be set,” Tyali said.