Talks to ban gambling with Sassa and Nsfas grants

Bookmakers in talks to prevent those who depend on state support from gambling online, Saba CEO Sean Coleman says

Kabelo Khumalo

Kabelo Khumalo

Companies & Markets Editor

Distressed gambling in SA has surged sevenfold, with millions losing billions daily and young players increasingly turning to risky bets as a false path to income. Picture: 123RF
SA is struggling to rein in an explosion in online betting.

SA’s bookmakers have opened industry talks to consider measures the sector can take to bar Sassa social grant recipients and National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) recipients from channelling taxpayer assistance to the scourge of online betting.

This as SA struggles to rein in an explosion in online betting, with millions of low-income, unemployed youths placing bets on digital platforms where the odds are overwhelmingly high against them.

Business Day

