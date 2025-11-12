Talks to ban gambling with Sassa and Nsfas grants

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SA is struggling to rein in an explosion in online betting.

SA’s bookmakers have opened industry talks to consider measures the sector can take to bar Sassa social grant recipients and National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) recipients from channelling taxpayer assistance to the scourge of online betting.

This as SA struggles to rein in an explosion in online betting, with millions of low-income, unemployed youths placing bets on digital platforms where the odds are overwhelmingly high against them.

