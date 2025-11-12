Teachers failing as they take on role of social worker, caregiver and security officer

With many South African pupils and teachers struggling with stress, anxiety and burnout, prioritising wellbeing is no longer optional but essential.
Teachers, especially those working in under-resourced schools, experience high, sustained levels of stress and burnout, yet there’s very little structured support for them.
This is according to Erika Engelbrecht-Aldworth, a specialist in teacher support at the South African College of Applied Psychology (Sacap) and founder of the Well-being Initiative.
Read more here.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.