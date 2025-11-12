Teachers failing as they take on role of social worker, caregiver and security officer

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Teachers are struggling to deal with stress, anxiety and burnout in their under-resourced schools

With many South African pupils and teachers struggling with stress, anxiety and burnout, prioritising wellbeing is no longer optional but essential.

Teachers, especially those working in under-resourced schools, experience high, sustained levels of stress and burnout, yet there’s very little structured support for them.

This is according to Erika Engelbrecht-Aldworth, a specialist in teacher support at the South African College of Applied Psychology (Sacap) and founder of the Well-being Initiative.

