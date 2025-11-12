NewsPREMIUM

Teachers failing as they take on role of social worker, caregiver and security officer

Experts say a healthy school environment is about much more than clean classrooms and playgrounds

Suthentira Govender

Senior reporter

Teachers are turning to dancing and stretching to deal with their stress.
Teachers are struggling to deal with stress, anxiety and burnout in their under-resourced schools (123RF/luckybusiness)

With many South African pupils and teachers struggling with stress, anxiety and burnout, prioritising wellbeing is no longer optional but essential.

Teachers, especially those working in under-resourced schools, experience high, sustained levels of stress and burnout, yet there’s very little structured support for them.

This is according to Erika Engelbrecht-Aldworth, a specialist in teacher support at the South African College of Applied Psychology (Sacap) and founder of the Well-being Initiative.

Read more here.

