WATCH LIVE | Madlanga commission continues

Commissioners Madlanga and Khumalo at the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system
Commissioners Madlanga and Khumalo at the judicial commission of inquiry into criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system. (ANTONIO MUCHAVE )

The Madlanga commission of inquiry into allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system, chaired by retired deputy chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, is continuing on Wednesday.

