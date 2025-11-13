AbaThembu royal serving life for raping minor relatives walks free on appeal

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

On appeal the high court set aside his conviction, ruling that critical procedural errors during the trial had rendered key evidence inadmissible. Stock photo.

After five years behind bars, abaThembu royal and senior traditional leader Nkosi Avelile Sakhisizwe Mtirara has walked free, released by the Mthatha high court and allowed to resume his duties overseeing more than 20 villages around Bhityi near Mthatha.

Mtirara, who was 32 when convicted by the Bhityi magistrate’s court in May 2021, had been sentenced to life imprisonment plus eight years for allegedly raping two underage relatives between 2016 and 2017.

But on appeal, the high court set aside his conviction, ruling that critical procedural errors during the trial had rendered key evidence inadmissible.

Acting judge Nolubabalo Cengani-Mbakaza ordered that the proceedings be started de novo — afresh — before a different regional magistrate, should the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) decide to pursue the case again.

