Christmas House Shop spreads the cheer at Baywest Mall

MAGICAL EXPERIENCE: The Christmas House Shop is open for trading at the Baywest Mall until December 31, offering a magical experience for all who visit. Clearly enchanted by the goodies on offer at the seasonal store are Boyce Wicomb, 5, and Alara Wicomb, 3, from Bridgemead

The Christmas House Shop has opened its doors for the festive season, marking its 11th year of spreading holiday cheer.

Owned by Duncan Heuer, the seasonal shop opened for trading at the Baywest Mall on November 1 and will remain open until December 31, offering a magical Christmas experience for all who visit.

Heuer said the store offered people a chance to experience the joy and excitement surrounding the Christmas season.

“We give visitors a sense of freedom after a stressful year.

“It is perfect for anyone who loves Christmas, providing comfort and nostalgia while browsing a wide range of decorations and gifts.

“The shop appeals to all five senses, making it a festive and immersive experience for everyone,” Heuer said.

The store specialises in retail goods and decor, with anything and everything related to Christmas.

Among the most popular items are nativity products and classic nutcrackers, though Heuer says everything tends to be a hit with customers.

Each year, the team searches for new and unique products to add to the shelves, ensuring visitors always have something to discover.

“We only open the store for two months each year, but planning starts as early as January.

“We check stock, assess products and prepare deliveries to make sure every visitor has a smooth and enjoyable shopping experience.

“We try our very best to make sure we find new and exciting products for people to try,” Heuer said.

The store is covered from floor to ceiling in variations of Santa Claus figurines, elf plush toys, colourful lights, Christmas trees, snowmen and many other items.

A large white Christmas tree is topped with a Grinch figure wearing a Santa hat.

A huge snow-dusted tree, decorated with pinecones, berries and fake snow, also catches the eye.

The shelves are packed with little snow globes and trinkets that can be used as small gifts or stocking stuffers.

The Christmas House Shop has decorations to suit every budget, from more extravagant items to affordable ones.

In addition to the Baywest Mall outlet, another Christmas House Shop is open in East London at Beacon Bay Crossing, giving more people the chance to enjoy the festive spirit.

The Christmas Shop, another seasonal store usually located at the Walmer Park Shopping Centre, will not be opening there this year but will have stalls at various markets in Gqeberha throughout the festive season.

The Herald