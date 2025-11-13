First leopard spotted in West Coast National Park in 170 Years

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The leopard had been extirpated as a species in the area in the mid-1800s.

A leopard has been photographed in the West Coast National Park, the first confirmed sighting of the species in the area in about 170 years.

According to South African National Parks (SANParks), the image was captured by a remote camera trap.

It said the image confirms this elusive predator has recolonised a region from which it had long been absent.

SANParks spokesperson JP Louw said this landmark sighting marks the natural return of the species to South Africa’s coastal landscapes, a powerful sign of ecological recovery.

The return of the leopard to the West Coast National Park underscores the success of long-term conservation partnerships and highlights the importance of continued collaboration to ensure the remarkable recovery endures.

“This result is worthy of celebration.”

He said the discovery is the result of a collaborative effort between Landmark Leopard and Predator Project and SANParks, with the University of the Western Cape, Saldanha Bay municipality and multiple private landowners working together to monitor and protect the country’s recovering leopard populations.

Louw said the project has been running for the past few years on the West Coast between Cape Town and the Berg River.

“Conservationists attribute this extraordinary return to a combination of factors, including co-ordinated efforts by NGOs and conservation authorities, progressive changes in land use (and the development of conservation areas, such as the West Coast National Park), protective environmental legislation and a growing tolerance and coexistence between local communities and wildlife.”

He said over the past two decades, the Landmark Leopard and Predator Project, in partnership with SANParks and other stakeholders, has worked to restore ecological corridors and reconnect fragmented habitats in the Western, Eastern and Northern Cape.

“These efforts have allowed wildlife such as leopards to move more freely and safely through the landscape. A critical component to these efforts is tolerance and co-existence of landowners and the implementation of wildlife protection legislation, which has been evident in the area,” Louw said.

TimesLIVE