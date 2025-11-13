Moving mountains for Nelson Mandela Bay’s hungry children

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

MOVED TO ACT: Dustin Blessman, Dr Jim Blessman and pastor Kevin Pillay of the Love Life Family Church with the four tonnes of food donated by the Blessman International nonprofit to help feed hungry families in Nelson Mandela Bay

After reading a newspaper report highlighting the hunger crisis in SA, an 80-year-old US-born missionary decided to take action.

Blessman International founder and director Dr Jim Blessman and his team delivered four tonnes of food to Victory Ministries International in Parkside, in Gqeberha’s northern area

Blessman, who now lives in Limpopo, said you were never too young or too old to make a difference.

“After reading a recent article highlighting the crisis, I was deeply moved to take immediate action,” he said.

“In response to the alarming reports of malnutrition-related deaths in the Eastern Cape region, we had no option but to intervene.”

He said the donated food would be distributed through Victory Ministries International to families in need.

“Together we aim to provide life-sustaining meals to thousands of children who are facing severe food insecurity.

“The crisis touched my heart in a way I couldn’t ignore.

“When we learnt that so many lives were being lost to hunger, we knew we had to act quickly.”

Pastor Kevin Pillay of the Love Life Family Church also got involved.

“We are very grateful for this donation. It is an answer to our prayers and is most welcome.

“At the moment, we feed 12,500 people per week in Nelson Mandela Bay.

“This donation will help us go a step further.

“There is a real need for food in the area. We must stand together and make it work,” Pillay said, adding that they had 40 feeding programmes.

Blessman, a medical doctor for 29 years, said he had since followed his calling to do missionary work.

His first “mission” was after the destruction of the Twin Towers in New York City in a series of terrorist attacks on the US on September 11 2001.

“For the last 24 years I have been doing the work of the Lord.

“We have 11 feeding hubs across SA and feed about 50,000 children a week.

“The vision is to eventually feed 100,000 kids a week. But right now, we see the Eastern Cape as the most needy.”

Blessman’s son, Dustin, said he was continuing his father’s legacy.

“I have been helping my dad for the last 12 years.

“We also installed boreholes at schools, as well as waterless toilets.

“We also teach the word of God to children,” Dustin said.

Through various other partnerships with Convoy of Hope, Meals from the Heartland, and Northern Foods, the Blessman International nonprofit continues to expand its reach to communities most affected by hunger.

And Blessman said it was only the beginning.

“We plan to assess the need in Gqeberha and continue supporting the area, ensuring that no child goes hungry when we have the means to help.

“We need more people to join our cause and, in that way, we can all make a difference.”

