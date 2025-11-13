Nelson Mandela Bay metro urges medical checks ahead of summer initiation season

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is urging parents and guardians to take their boys to local health facilities for medical screenings ahead of the summer initiation season.

The initiation season officially opens on November 14.

In a statement, the metro highlighted it was ready for the initiation season.

Medical screening is mandatory before initiation to ensure fitness.

Parents or guardians must consent, and the boys must give informed consent in compliance with the law.

In the Bay, more than 5,000 boys across the city are expected to undergo traditional circumcision.

Public health MMC and Bay Initiation Forum chairperson Thsonono Buyeye embarked on inspections at different initiation sites to assess their readiness in terms of safety, accessibility, and the provision of essential services.

“We call on parents to ensure all prospective initiates visit health facilities for pre-medical screenings to determine any medical conditions that might affect them during their rite of passage.

“For several years, we have put systems in place to ensure Nelson Mandela Bay remains a safe area for initiates, and this has been achieved through the cooperation of parents and guardians.

“It is for this reason we are making this appeal once again.

“We also want to warn that no surgeon or ikhankatha will be allowed to operate without following the required legal processes,” Buyeye said.

Performing circumcision on a minor under 16 (outside medical/religious reasons) is also a criminal offence.

Buyeye said law enforcement officials would conduct regular site visits to initiation areas to ensure no illegal operations took place.

The Herald