Nelson Mandela Bay teens shine at global robotics challenge

YOUNG INNOVATORS: Clyde Snyders, 16, of Paterson High School and Amy Brown, 15, from Uitenhage High, recently took part in the First Global Challenge robotics competition in Panama

For two Eastern Cape teenagers, a recent trip to Panama turned into a life-changing experience — one filled with innovation, teamwork and global connection.

Clyde Snyders, 16, a grade 9 pupil at Paterson High School, and Amy Brown, 15, also in grade 9 at Uitenhage High, represented SA at the First Global Challenge, an international robotics and coding competition described as the Olympics of Stem (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics).

The annual event brings together young minds from around the world to tackle complex challenges using robotics and coding — skills that promote problem-solving, critical thinking, collaboration and creativity in a fast-paced digital world.

“It was a life-changing experience,” Clyde said.

“A total of 181 countries took part. There were supposed to be 190, but nine couldn’t compete due to natural disasters like earthquakes.”

Clyde said he was the head programmer.

“Panama was awesome — it was hot and humid, but the city was colourful and the people very friendly.

“It was hard to adapt to the local language because everyone speaks Spanish. So I used my cellphone as a translator.”

The South African team received a robotics kit containing various components, which they used to design and programme their own robot to meet specific competition tasks.

Amy explained: “We had to design our own robot to do these specific specifications — like picking up the balls, collecting them and spinning the accelerator.

“Then we had to code the robot to do these functions. So the coding is the second most important part in robotics.”

Despite tough competition from across the globe, the South African team held their own.

“The competition was very tough,” Clyde said.

“We had problems in the early matches we played — our battery had issues and we had to fix our robot.

“We didn’t win a medal, but Team SA finished 118th overall out of 181 countries. I learnt the importance of teamwork, perseverance and detailed planning.

“We also made a lot of friends from other countries.”

For Amy, the experience was equally unforgettable.

“All the facilities were so accurate and clean,” she said.

“The amount of freedom they have is fascinating.

“The experience was like a dream come true. Robotics is fun and nice, but it comes with a lot of sacrifices.

“It’s like life itself — it throws challenges and obstacles in your way just to prove your consistency and eagerness.

“Right now I need to focus on my studies and keep my eye on new robotic challenges.”

Clyde said he planned to continue improving his coding skills and hoped to share what he has learnt from the experience with others.

“The way forward is to improve my coding skills and to help other kids at school and in the community.

“I believe in Ubuntu and sharing what I learnt. My plan is to study aerospace engineering after school.”

Kenneth Prins, a teacher at Paterson High and the Springbots SA Eastern Cape co-ordinator, expressed his gratitude to Springbots SA director Roxanne Reddy, “who paved the way for the Eastern Cape to be included in the competition”.

While Kazakhstan walked away as the overall winners of the First Global Challenge, for the two Gqeberha pupils, the true victory was the experience itself — one that opened their eyes to a world of innovation, connection and endless possibility.

