NMU drives into future with electric trucks donated by Isuzu

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

POWERING UP: At the handover are, from left, NMU engineering director Andrew Young, group specialist for controls, automation & EV systems Akshay Lakhani, uYilo e-Mobility Programme director Andrew de Vries, Isuzu Motors SA executive director for corporate affairs Nandi Matomela, uYilo e-Mobility Programme co-ordinator Vuyolwethu Mostert and Lumka Nyamela, the CSR co-ordinator at Isuzu Motors SA

The partnership between Isuzu Motors SA and Nelson Mandela University has gone electric — with the automaker donating two EV trucks.

According to Isuzu Motors SA, this was done to spark student learning and innovation in the era of cleaner and smarter transport.

The two EV trucks are powered by rechargeable batteries that supply energy to electric motors, enabling them to travel without emitting exhaust fumes.

Isuzu executive vice-president for corporate services Celestin Ndhlovu said the ultimate objective was to ensure the current generation could unlock future opportunities and contribute to the broader vision of socioeconomic development

“Our collaboration with Nelson Mandela University has helped align their curriculum with current industry trends.

“This is particularly important as our focus is to help improve the quality of education and equip young people with the requisite skills for the future world of work,” Ndhlovu said.

The two Isuzu EV trucks — NPR 400 and FTR 850 — were converted at the company’s Vehicle Conversion and Distribution Centre (VCDC) in Gqeberha in 2019 by an Australian-based company that specialises in EV technology.

Tests included battery range, charging cable compatibility and speed, as well as gradeability, were conducted to assess how effectively the units could launch on an incline.

NMU engineering director Andrew Young welcomed the trucks, saying it would enhance the learning and teaching environment and help impart the latest technologies into the curriculum.

“Our engineering relationship with Isuzu Motors SA started with simple component testing and went on to performance testing of some of the Isuzu ICE engines on our test equipment,” Young said.

“This resulted in students being familiar with products produced at Isuzu and being able to contribute to manufacturing the vehicles as soon as they completed their studies.

“Students from different faculties will gain valuable exposure with these electric vehicles.

“They will now be familiar with the battery management systems, high voltage battery packs and high torque motors.”

The Herald