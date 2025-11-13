News

RECORDED | Media and digital platforms market inquiry final report launch

The Competition Commission releases the final report of the media and digital platforms market inquiry (MDPMI) on Thursday.

The MDPMI’s final report will be handed over by Competition Commissioner Doris Tshepe to minister of trade, industry and competition Parks Tau during an official ceremony at the dtic campus in Tshwane.

The final report outlines the MDPMI’s findings and includes binding remedial actions.

The release of the final report follows extensive engagement with affected stakeholders, evidence gathering through public and confidential hearings, expert submissions, a consumer survey and focus group discussions.

The MDPMI was launched on October 17 2023 under section 43B(1)(a) of the Competition Act, and has examined market features on digital platforms that distribute news media content, which may impede, distort, or restrict competition or undermine the purposes of the Competition Act and which have material implications for the news media sector of South Africa.

