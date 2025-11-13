Survivors and families frustrated by postponement of TRC interference inquiry

The survivors and families of apartheid-era victims have expressed deep frustration at the abrupt postponement of the commission of inquiry into the political interference in Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) cases.
The commission was formed in response to sustained calls from the families of the Cradock Four and others for clarity on why investigations and prosecutions of TRC-identified crimes have been delayed.
The first sitting of the commission, chaired by justice Sisi Khampepe, began on Monday and was scheduled to start with arguments on whether the Calata group witnesses could be led by their own counsel.
Read more here.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.