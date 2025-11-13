Survivors and families frustrated by postponement of TRC interference inquiry

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Justice Sisi Khampepe, chairperson of the commission of inquiry into political interference in Truth and Reconciliation Commission cases. Photo Veli Nhlapo

The survivors and families of apartheid-era victims have expressed deep frustration at the abrupt postponement of the commission of inquiry into the political interference in Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) cases.

The commission was formed in response to sustained calls from the families of the Cradock Four and others for clarity on why investigations and prosecutions of TRC-identified crimes have been delayed.

The first sitting of the commission, chaired by justice Sisi Khampepe, began on Monday and was scheduled to start with arguments on whether the Calata group witnesses could be led by their own counsel.

