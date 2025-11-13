Water tankers deployed after outages in Kariega, Despatch

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

DRY TAPS: Efforts to restore the supply of water to parts of Despatch, Reservoir Hills and Joe Slovo are continuing after widespread outages caused by pipeline failures, according to the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is working around the clock to fully restore the water supply to parts of Kariega and Despatch after pipeline failures that resulted in widespread outages.

Efforts to restore the supply of water to parts of Despatch, Reservoir Hills and Joe Slovo began overnight and are continuing.

“Our technical teams are still troubleshooting in the Chatty zone to ensure there are no further system failures,” the municipality said in a statement.

“Residents in the affected areas can expect water supply to be restored as the day [Thursday] progresses.”

Infrastructure and engineering political head Buyelwa Mafaya said staff in her office were on the ground with the different teams to ensure that the supply of water was restored in all areas.

“Some areas are already sorted and we will not rest until all areas are covered.

“We would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused by the water cuts,” Mafaya said.

As a contingency measure, water tankers had been deployed to the affected areas.

Residents can contact the metro’s call centre on 0800-205050 or their ward councillor for the latest information on the location of tankers.

The Herald