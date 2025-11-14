Andante Chamber Choir’s final performance marks end of era

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

CLOSING SHOW: The Andante Chamber Choir is performing for the last time on Saturday at the Weis Memorial Church in Schauderville

After seven years of entertaining Nelson Mandela Bay’s music-loving residents, the Andante Chamber Choir is closing the chapter and will host their final performance on Saturday.

The beloved 14-member choir, the brainchild of Romano Jonathan, will perform their last concert at the Weis Memorial Church in Schauderville.

Jonathan said the journey had been filled with some struggles but predominantly highlights, including featuring with several other choirs through the years.

He said it was a difficult decision to bring the choir to an end.

“Things were just not the same any more.

“You deal with different people and sometimes it is hard to please everybody.

“[But] we had great times together, lifting up the name of the Lord.

“There are a lot of mixed feelings from the choir members with the closure.

“I am not sure what will happen after the closure.

“Some of the choirs we were privileged to perform with included the Hemiola Chamber Choir, Arbitrio Male Choir, SoundWaves Ensemble, Cantando@Algoa and the regional choir of the United Congregational Church of South Africa.“

Choir member Melissa Kannemeyer described the closure of the choir as bittersweet.

“I had a one-year journey with the group. Life got busy and I had to take a step back,” she said.

“Unfortunately, the time to join again will never come as the choir is closing down.

“I am grateful for the experiences and memories I had with the group.

“The music, the camaraderie and sense of belonging were truly special.

“It is hard to accept it is coming to an end.

“It is tough to see this wonderful chapter close.

“I am just grateful to God for this [experience].”

Another member, Lucretia Sikwebo, said it was with a heavy but thankful heart that she would bid farewell to the choir.

“This was an exceptional group of people to sing with.

“It was an honour and privilege to make music with them.

“Knowing what we achieved through the years weighs heavier than the thought of us not performing together again after Saturday night.

“All I can say is thank you Andante.”

An emotional Chante Plaatjies said her journey with the choir started with a WhatsApp message asking if she was interested in joining.

“Today, seven years later we are not just another choir, but a family.

“It was great to be a staunch member.

“Wednesday evenings will never be the same without Andante.

“However, we are grateful for every single year God granted us,” she said.

