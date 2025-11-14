Celebrate your team with an unforgettable entertainment experience

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Centrestage@Baywest and LineOut Productions, in partnership with The Herald, have launched an exciting competition designed to help companies, sports clubs, book clubs and all types of groups celebrate the end of year in style.

This unique competition offers organisations the perfect opportunity to reward their teams for their hard work while treating them to top entertainment in a fully equipped, state-of-the-art venue.

PRIZES

The competition features three spectacular prize packages, each offering a complete office party experience:

GRAND PRIZE: 30 tickets (for up to 30 colleagues) plus a R3,000 bar voucher (R100 per person at the bar).

SECOND AND THIRD PRIZES: Eight tickets plus R800 bar voucher (awarded to the two most entertaining videos).

FINALIST PRIZES: All 10 selected finalists will each receive four complimentary tickets to a show.

HOW TO ENTER

Entering is simple and fun. Follow these three easy steps:

Create your video — film a fun video featuring you and your work colleagues expressing your enthusiasm about attending Centrestage@Baywest for an office party celebration. Be creative, spontaneous, and entertaining. Bonus points awarded if you tag your boss!

Post on social media — share your video on Facebook and/or Instagram with a festive caption explaining why your group deserves this prize. Tag @CentrestageAtBaywest on Instagram and CentrestageatBaywest on Facebook, @HeraldLive, and your company if possible.

Send a WhatsApp confirmation to 060-306-4937 with your video link and your preferred show selection in order of preference from the featured show list below.

FEATURED SHOWS TO CHOOSE FROM

1. Gino’s Urgency Emergency and SA rugby on the big screen. (Saturday, November 22 at 5pm).

In this show, Gqeberha funnyman Gino Fabbri’s beloved khaki-clad traffic cop character, Officer Helmut Rampspoed — the self-proclaimed “superhero of traffic ordinance compliance”— will make an appearance.

Urgency Emergency brilliantly contrasts our hectic lives with Fabbri’s collection of hilariously dysfunctional characters, creating a perfect balance between roof-raising singalongs, rapid-fire one-liners, jaw-dropping drumming and quick-witted chaos.

After the show, you can stick around for the SA vs Ireland game at 7.40pm.

2. Audience Unplugged by Barry Hilton (Friday, November 28 at 7.30pm or Saturday November 29 at 1pm).

Get ready for an electrifying night of spontaneous laughter with Hilton’s Audience Unplugged — where your suggestions ignite the comedy.

With no script, Hilton unleashes his impressive improv skills, turning your ideas into side-splitting punchlines on the spot.

The afternoon show will have the rugby screened afterwards.

The Springboks kick off against Wales at 5.10pm.

3. The Magnificent 80s (Thursday, December 4 at 7.30pm).

Experience the decade of big hair, outrageous fashion, and unforgettable music as the 14-piece Centrestage All-Star Band takes you on a nostalgic journey through the greatest music of the 80s, featuring timeless classics from Eurythmics, Wham!, The Bangles, Huey Lewis, The Pretenders, Bob Marley and Roxette.

Helmed by musical directors Thuba Myeki and Shawn Lyon, the band features keyboard players Rory McClaren, Abigail Pitie and Kalyn du Plessis; Dylan du Plessis on lead guitar; Fabbri and Dean de Necker on drums; and a vibrant horn section featuring Lyon on trumpet, Curtis Kettledas on saxophone and Tiago Vital on trombone.

4. A Tribute to Josh Groban (Sunday, December 7 at 2pm)

Experience the magic of The Josh Groban Experience featuring Rory McLaren, a Centrestage stalwart who returns to Gqeberha for his triumphant hometown show. After a decade dazzling audiences with the Centrestage All-Star Band and touring as a premier cruise ship entertainer, McLaren blends his keyboard wizardry with the heartfelt power that has earned him acclaim as one of the province’s top vocalists.

Audiences can expect an emotive journey through Groban’s most iconic songs, including You Raise Me Up, To Where You Are, Awake, and his rendition of the Simon and Garfunkel classic Bridge Over Troubled Water.

5. Rock Around the Clock (Monday, December 15 at 7.30pm).

Johannesburg’s premier wedding, corporate and party band, The Morning After, bring their popular show Rock Around the Clock to Centrestage for an unforgettable journey through the golden age of rock ‘n roll. Experience the biggest hits of the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s featuring legends such as Bill Haley & His Comets, Elvis Presley, The Beatles, Fleetwood Mac, Pink Floyd, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Neil Diamond, Chuck Berry and Buddy Holly.

The Centrestage venue is beautifully set up to encase a cabaret-style environment with 320 seats arranged around intimate tables, creating a theatre atmosphere perfect for groups of up to eight.

Catering and a bar is also available.

Fat Cats Catering offers delicious R80 food options via pre-order.

After the show, guests can dance and enjoy the festive atmosphere together, extending the celebration into the night.

ADDITIONAL RECOGNITION FOR WINNERS

Winning groups will receive special recognition and exclusive perks.

On-stage recognition: A representative from your winning group will have the opportunity to say a few words during the show, sharing your celebration with the entire audience.

Display on venue’s screens: Photographs of your choice will run on the venue’s screens before the show, showcasing your celebration or displaying your company branding.

Special promotions are also exclusively available to subscribers of The Herald.

Winners will be selected and announced in The Herald newspaper and on the HeraldLIVE — Nelson Mandela Bay Facebook page on Wednesday, November 19.

All winners will be contacted directly.

For further questions about the competition, contact 060-306-4937.

