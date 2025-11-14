Civil society pushes for economic reform in Nelson Mandela Bay

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

WORKING TOGETHER: Taking part in the workshop are, from left, Fezeka Maqwati (Eastern Cape Socio-Economic Consultative Council ), Lineo Chris Motsilili (ECSECC), Mongameli Peter (Nelson Mandela Bay Civil Society Coalition) and Nandipa Bam (ECSECC)

The metro’s deepening economic challenges came under the spotlight at a workshop hosted by the Nelson Mandela Bay Civil Society Coalition in partnership with the Eastern Cape Socio-Economic Consultative Council.

The workshop focused on policy reform, investment promotion, and partnerships to drive inclusive growth.

Civil society coalition youth chair Siyabonga Hans called for bold, future-focused action to create positive change in the region.

“We can no longer afford to patch old systems.

“Our infrastructure must be built for the future, resilient, efficient and inclusive.

“Nelson Mandela Bay must be positioned as a city where investors see opportunity, not obstacles.

“The state must set the stage for inclusive growth, but it is the collective energy of business, labour and communities that will drive transformation,” Hans said.

Key actions include improving the ease of doing business, reducing bureaucratic barriers and positioning the metro as an attractive investment destination.

The strategy prioritises inclusive partnerships linking trade, industrial development and social progress, aligned with national reindustrialisation efforts for sustainable job creation.

The coalition also plans to establish community policing hubs and implement an integrated urban safety dashboard to enhance crime prevention, co-ordinate interventions, and inform investment decisions through real-time data, ensuring a safer and more conducive environment for growth.

Civil society coalition chair Monga Peter, said the recent technical workshop served as a platform to strengthen civil society’s voice in shaping SA’s economic and social future.

“The inspiration for the collaborative effort was premised on the realisation that the political system was alone with the future of South Africans outside the participation of civil society.

“The technical workshop reaffirmed civil society’s agency to partake in active citizenry and not append the social responsibility.

“This process gathered the inputs of civil society to foster the goal that we cannot be spectators in matters of economic reform and social agenda,” Peter said.

