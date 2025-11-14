NewsPREMIUM

Cyber gang hits Eastern Cape department

Officials downplay data breach; claim swift response and security

Mandilakhe Kwababana

Sensitive data belonging to Eastern Cape department of human settlements is believed to be in the hands of an international hacking group which gained access to IT systems.

The data is said to have been compromised by global hacking ransomware group NightSpire.

The cyber-security breach led to a total shutdown of the department’s system, causing operations to grind to a halt.

