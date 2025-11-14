Defence still to decide about proceeding with bail bids for Newton Park murder accused

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

MURDER VICTIM: Danie de Jager, 65, was killed in what the state believes was a staged house robbery

Lawyers for the two women and man accused of murdering businessman Danie de Jager — allegedly in a staged house robbery — have asked for time to study the statements their clients made to the police before deciding whether to proceed with a formal bail application.

After some back and forth between the defence and the state, copies of the sworn statements taken from De Jager’s long-term partner Estelle le Grange, 57, and tenants Leeroy Scholtz and Ankie-Marie Cilliers, both 36, were eventually handed to the legal teams in court on Thursday.

The three had appeared in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court ahead of a potential formal bail application.

The state is opposed to their release from custody.

Le Grange is represented by well-known defence attorney Alwyn Griebenow, while the couple — Scholtz and Cilliers — are represented by Legal Aid SA.

Prosecutor Asavela Dweba made it clear that she was against handing over the statements, but she was overruled by the office of the deputy director of public prosecutions.

After a brief adjournment, the statements were handed over to the respective lawyers.

Addressing the court, Griebenow said he needed time to consult with Le Grange on whether to proceed with her bail application.

Both the defence and the state agreed to postpone the matter for that purpose.

The three will now return to court on November 20, when the decision will be made regarding the formal bail bids and if they are to go ahead.

Le Grange, Scholtz and Cilliers face charges of conspiracy to commit murder, murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

De Jager, 65, was brutally killed at his house in Mangold Street, Newton Park, during the early hours of October 30.

He had been in a relationship with Le Grange for more than eight years, while Scholtz and Cilliers rented a back room at his house.

Le Grange had told the police at the time that she was tied up and gagged by the intruders who went on to kill De Jager, while Scholtz and Cilliers claimed that they were away on the night of the attack.

However, they were all arrested within hours of the incident.

According to the charge sheet, De Jager was smothered and hit repeatedly with a blunt object likened to a hammer.

It is further alleged that, perhaps in an attempt to make it look like a house robbery gone wrong, they stole De Jager’s bank cards, jewellery and R4,450 in cash.

They also allegedly took his vehicle, which was later found abandoned in Central.

They remain in custody.

The Herald