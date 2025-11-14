E-hailing drivers protest in Gqeberha over safety and pay issues

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

TO THE STREETS: E-hailing drivers protesting in Gqeberha on Friday

More than 200 Uber, Bolt, and In-Driver employees took to the streets of Gqeberha on Friday to voice their growing frustration over safety concerns, regulatory delays, and what the drivers describe as exploitation by global app-based transport companies.

In their list of demands, drivers called for a clear stance from metro authorities on pricing and earnings regulations, insisting that the government cannot remain neutral while operators struggle.

Nelson Mandela Bay E-hailers Association chair Heinrich Williams said the protest reflected growing desperation across the province.

“We are tired of being ignored. We have issues with the pricing of the rides and the lack of security.

“We want to fast-track the issuing of permits.

“This is a national protest, and in the Eastern Cape, the only places that have e-hailing are Mthatha, East London, and Gqeberha,” Williams said.

They also demanded structured platforms to negotiate rates with app companies, full transparency on how trip data is used, and urgent action to fast-track operating licences, which many say have been delayed for years.

E-hailing driver Elroy Sendrick said the financial strain on operators had become unbearable.

“The pricing on the app has been an issue for a while.

“There’s a major issue with the commission structure.

“We don’t get paid fairly.

“They give false impressions.

“For example, if a customer pays with a 30% discount, the full price is deducted from the driver’s account.

“We don’t get paid for petrol, data, or car maintenance; that comes out of the money we make when we drive.

“We end up going home with about R500 at the end of the week, when ideally, we should be taking home about R2,000 or more,” Sendricks said.

The memorandum also calls for the creation of a local response unit made up of key stakeholders to address attacks on e-hailing drivers.

They are also requesting financial and material support for their ongoing safety campaign, which aims to protect operators while they work.

Eastern Cape E-hailing Association representative Mfundiso Gana said the peaceful and well-attended protest signalled the unity and discipline of the drivers.

“We are very happy with the turnout that we had today [Friday], as well as the police presence.

“We are also very impressed by the behaviour of those who came out to support [the protest].

“We are also happy with the response we received from the MMC [director for safety & security Luyanda Lawu].

“They have indicated they will respond to our memorandum after 14 working days, which is fine by us,” Gana said.

Lawu could not be reached for comment at the time of publication.

The Herald