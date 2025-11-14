It’s a decadent chocolate wrap for The Herald Cooking Masterclass

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SWEET ENDING: Join in on the fun as The Herald, along with Capsicum Culinary Studio and Three Peaks Wine, host the final Cooking Masterclass of 2025 — a decadent dessert experience you won’t want to miss. Mastering their culinary skills in the kitchen at a previous masterclass are Erwin Skeepers and Madelein Skeepers

Join us for the last of the six-part series of the 2025 The Herald Cooking Masterclass, where we will be indulging in year-end festivities.

A great way to spend time with friends and family while learning expert culinary skills, The Herald Cooking Masterclass is a fun, interactive cooking experience hosted by The Herald and sponsored by Three Peaks Wine and Capsicum Culinary Studio Nelson Mandela Bay.

The last event of 2025 offers a dual opportunity to let your hair down at Capsicum Culinary Studio on Thursday December 4, from 6-8pm, while learning how to make an end-of-year winner — chocolate sponge cake with cream filling and chocolate ganache.

Capsicum Culinary Studio Nelson Mandela Bay chef Sheree Cloete said the final event’s theme was inspired by the joy and indulgence that defined the holiday season.

“It’s a time when people gather to celebrate, reflect and treat themselves to something special.

“A rich chocolate sponge cake embodies that spirit perfectly — comforting yet elegant, familiar yet festive.

“Sponge cake has a timeless appeal because it is light, versatile and universally loved.

“During the festive season, it serves as the perfect base for creative flavours and luxurious decorations.

“Whether layered with cream, fruit or chocolate, it symbolises celebration and togetherness, making it a staple on many holiday tables,” Cloete said.

In addition, making the ganache in the final Masterclass of 2025 will perfectly showcase both technique and indulgence, allowing participants to create something truly memorable to close out the season.

Participants will learn a variety of professional baking skills, including tips on presentation and storage to keep the sponge cake fresh and beautiful for celebratory days and get-togethers.

“This year’s Masterclasses have been a journey of creativity, learning and shared passion for food.

“Each session has brought together enthusiastic participants eager to refine their craft and celebrate good food.

“Closing the year with this decadent chocolate creation is not just about baking, it’s about celebrating the growth, joy and community that these classes have inspired.

“Here’s to sweet memories and even sweeter creations in the year ahead,” Cloete said.

Mount Vernon Wine Estate key accounts executive Nick Savage said the ideal pairing for this decadent treat was the Three Peaks Pinotage.

“It’s dark fruit, mocha and spice notes will complement the rich chocolate perfectly,” Savage said.

Book your spot for The Herald Cooking Masterclass at www.bit.ly/heraldcookfestive

Tickets cost R420 per person and include a welcome drink, head chef host, basket of ingredients, fun and interactive dining experience, complimentary chef’s apron and a bottle of wine compliments of Three Peaks Wine.

For more information, contact The Herald marketing manager, Berna Ulay-Walters, at ulayb@theherald.co.za or 041-504-7135.

