Teacher fired and permanently barred for sexually assaulting pupil

Ziyanda Zweni

Court Reporter

The teacher, who had joined the school in 2017, denied the assault, claiming he only met the pupil to discuss her poor marks and give her study materials. (123RF)

An Eastern Cape teacher who sexually assaulted a grade 12 pupil during a school camp has been dismissed from the department of education and permanently barred from working with children.

The Bazindlovu Senior Secondary School teacher, whose name is being withheld to protect the identity of the victim, was found guilty of sexual assault and misconduct under the Employment of Educators Act 76 of 1998.

In a ruling delivered by basic education commissioner Siziwe Gcayi, the teacher’s actions were described as a grave breach of trust and professional ethics.

