Lobishe secures second term as ANC regional chair

ANC regional chair and Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe retained her position on Saturday morning during the party's elective conference

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe secured a second term in a clean sweep as the ANC’s regional chair in the city, with the results announced early on Saturday morning.

On Friday afternoon, the elective conference at Nelson Mandela University’s Gold Fields Auditorium began behind schedule due to delegates arriving late.

However, after ANC provincial chair Oscar Mabuyane opened the conference, it got underway at a record speed.

Despite one delegate objecting that they had never been formally invited to the conference by the regional task team, the credentials of delegates were adopted shortly thereafter.

Lobishe was nominated alongside Sabelo Nkuhlu and Wandisile Jikeka, who was nominated from the floor.

All three accepted the nomination. Jikeka is the city’s chief whip.

Lobishe secured 93 votes, with Jikeka getting 75 and Nkuhlu 18.

Sicelo Mleve and Lufefe Mkutu were nominated for the position of deputy chair, while Sanco Eastern Cape leader Tony Duba declined nomination.

Mkutu secured the post with 95 votes. Mleve received 80.

Siphiwo Tshaka was elected secretary, and Nontombi Nama as his deputy.

Luvuyo Mini was elected as treasurer.

Lobbying for control of Florence Matomela House has been ongoing for months as Lobishe, elected regional chair in 2021, faced stiff competition from former ally-turned-rival Luyolo Nqakula, who was elected secretary alongside her.

Nqakula stepped aside from his post as secretary in 2022.

Because Nqakula is affected by the ANC’s step-aside rule, the group aligned with him reportedly backed Jikeka to challenge Lobishe.

He has been charged in connection with the alleged bribery of former DA councillors to oust Athol Trollip as mayor in 2018.

Nqakula filed a Section 174 application seeking to have the charges against him dismissed.

However, the case has dragged on, with the state expected to make closing arguments on November 27.

The matter had been set down for judgment, but when the application was heard on October 27, the prosecutor was unable to complete his submissions.

