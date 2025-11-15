St Francis Links wins SA’s best golf course title

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

TOP SHOT: St Francis Links is celebrating being named SA’s Best Golf Course for 2025 by the annual World Golf Awards

St Francis Links has once again been named SA’s best golf course for 2025 by the 12th annual World Golf Awards.

The awards — the global benchmark in golf tourism excellence — awarded the course the same title in 2021, with winners determined by votes from golf industry professionals and the public.

The golf course’s board said the announcement came on the cusp of St Francis Links celebrating its 20th anniversary since opening in 2006.

“Judges consider course design, playability, conditioning, service, hospitality, and contribution to golf tourism,” it said.

“That’s what makes this award so meaningful — it’s validated by both golfers and our peers.

“Designed by Jack Nicklaus, St Francis Links continues to be celebrated for its championship layout, pristine conditioning, natural beauty, and warm hospitality.

“The estate continues to go from strength to strength, including a recent R31m clubhouse revitalisation, which visitors from across SA and abroad will enjoy this festive season.”

Upon receiving the news from the UK, course CEO Jeff Clause extended heartfelt congratulations to course superintendent Charl Blaauw and his team, as well as to the golf operations team under Norman Riley.

He said together with the board of directors and homeowners, everyone should be proud of this national recognition, especially considering the calibre of the other nominees.

“SA’s best — again. And proudly St Francis Bay,” Clause said.

Some of the other nominees included Gqeberha’s Humewood Golf Course, Simola Golf and Country Estate, Pezula Golf Club, and the Pinnacle Point and Arabella golf courses.

Madinaty Golf Club in Egypt was named as Africa’s best golf course for 2025, while the title of the world’s best golf course for 2025 was awarded to Trump International in Scotland.

The Herald