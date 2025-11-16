Dr John Kani honored with Living Planet Award

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

World-renowned actor and playwright Dr John Kani has added a new accolade to his illustrious career, this time for his commitment to the environment.

Kani, originally from Nelson Mandela Bay, and the Overberg Renosterveld Trust, were named the winners of WWF’s prestigious Living Planet Award 2025 at a ceremony in Johannesburg on Friday.

Kani received the award in the individual category for his work as the longest-serving trustee of the WWF Nedbank Green Trust, and for his donation of time and famous voice (who many will remember as the voice of Rafiki in the remake of The Lion King) in support of WWF’s work.

This is the first time that Kani’s contribution to the environmental cause has been acknowledged.

Over the course of a long and prestigious career, Kani has received many awards, more recently an Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2023 for his services to drama and theatre.

Alongside his service with the WWF Nedbank Green Trust, he generously contributed audio and visual material to several WWF campaigns.

These include Earth Hour, a global movement that connects people with nature, a WWF “Nature Matters” campaign, as well as the narration for a documentary titled Wild Zambezi, spotlighting the environmental risks facing the Lower Zambezi River.

The pioneering partnership between Nedbank and WWF SA began in 1990 when very few companies were talking “green” or sustainability.

At that time, Nedbank recognised the centrality of the natural environment; that it underpins all human needs from food to energy, water and livelihoods.

Over its 35 years of existence, the WWF Nedbank Green Trust has disbursed more than R300m to some 200 community-based conservation projects.

Kani served as a trustee for 32 of those 35 years, stepping down from this role in 2022.

WWF CEO Dr Morné du Plessis said: “Through the Living Planet Award, we recognise exceptional individuals and organisations in SA who make significant contributions to environmental conservation and inspire people to live in harmony with nature.

“During Dr Kani’s decades of service, the WWF Nedbank Green Trust funded catalytic projects that have brought real change to the lives of South Africans and to the natural environment on which we all depend.

“With this award we say thank you for your service.”

