George Old Car Show set to showoff automotive love affair at Valentine’s Day showcase

The 29th George Old Car Show, the biggest show for old and veteran cars in the country, will take place on Saturday, 14 February 2026 at Eden Technical High School in George.

Motoring enthusiasts will be spoilt for choice when it comes to their love affair with everything automotive as the 29th George Old Car Show plays host to hundreds of historic vehicles on Valentine’s Day.

SA’s biggest show for old and veteran cars will take place on Saturday, February 14 at Eden Technical High School in George and in paying homage to classics the show will also celebrate the 130th anniversary of the first motor vehicle imported to SA.

The Benz Velo, imported by John Percy Hess, who later became the sole agent for Benz in the country, was shipped from Germany to then Port Elizabeth in late 1896 before being transported to Pretoria.

Southern Cape Old Car Club chair Waldo Scribante invited all veteran car clubs and classic car owners to participate in the annual celebration of motoring history, engineering ingenuity and timeless automotive beauty.

“Scheduled for Valentine’s Day next year, the 2026 George Old Car Show will not only showcase SA’s love and appreciation of old and classic cars but will also pay homage to the pioneers of motoring — honouring the 140th anniversary of the invention of the horseless motor carriage by Carl Benz in 1886.

“Visitors will be treated to a special exhibition of early Benz vehicles that pioneered modern motorcars, including replicas of the 1886 Benz Patent-Motorwagen, the 1901 Benz Ideal and the 1913 Benz 8/20 PS Tourenwagen.

He said the show will also celebrate the 100th anniversary of the formation of Mercedes-Benz in 1926, when the predecessor companies, Daimler-Motoren-Gesellschaft and Benz & Cie, merged to form Daimler-Benz AG with an exclusive exhibition of pre-World War 2 Mercedes-Benz cars.

“Among the exhibited highlights proudly representing the evolution of the legendary marque, will be a 1935 Mercedes-Benz W23 130H, a 1938 Mercedes-Benz W142 Type 320 and a 1935 Mercedes-Benz 500K Roadster.

“These classics will be joined by a selection of exclusive post-War Mercedes-Benz models, presented by the Mercedes-Benz Club of SA, as part of its activities commemorating its 40th anniversary.”

The show coordinator, Alewijn Dippenaar, said the main exhibition field will present these extraordinary vehicles, as well as a selection of classic tractors, bringing to life the dawn of motoring for enthusiasts, families, and collectors alike.

“The George Old Car Show represents a meeting place, a focal point for all iconic marques and those who share the passion for old and classic vehicles.

“We again expect more than 1,000 participants for the 2026 event, with every vehicle on show representing someone’s passion — not only for old cars, motorcycles and tractors but the passion for locating them, restoring them, and driving them, sometimes over long distances to be at the show.

“We believe this shared passion will make the 2026 rendition of the show a memorable and rewarding experience for exhibitors and visitors alike,” he said.

For vehicle and exhibitor registration or more information, visit the Southern Cape Old Car Clubs’s official website: www.scocc.co.za.

For enquiries contact: info@scocc.co.za or SMS 076-764-0897.

