Chilling ransom demand for slain Thandolwethu, 7 - Clone

Murderers threaten mother in SMS that her son ‘is next’ unless they were sent R30k

Koena Mashale

Journalist

Thandolwethu Mahlangu(7) (Supplied)

“We are finished with your dog [Thandolwethu], but we want our R30,000. We would have dropped it off at your doorstep...The other one [her younger brother] is next.”

This is the chilling SMS that was sent to Thandolwethu Mahlangu’s mother, Ayanda Ngwenyama, the day before her daughter’s body was found outside a shack just five houses from her home in Delmas, Mpumalanga.

Thandolwethu, 7, went missing on Monday last week, just an hour after her security guard father, Jabu, had left home with her mother.

Her mother received two messages from the kidnappers at 7am on Tuesday, following an overnight search for the girl by police and community members.

Sowetan

