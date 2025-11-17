News

Cops’ light suspension for kidnapping ‘shocks’ court

Labour court demands dismissal for officers who assaulted alleged battery thief

The labour court has ruled that the police service was wrong not to dismiss an officer who kidnapped, assaulted and shot a man in the leg who was suspected of stealing a car battery from a police station.

The court in the Western Cape last week overturned the January 2024 decision by Brig M Hartzenberg to hand Const K Tomboer of Atlantis police station a two-month suspension without pay for tarnishing the image of the police.

Tomboer and his two colleagues, Constables S van Heerden and H Filander, faced disciplinary action for kidnapping the man they suspected of having stolen a battery from Tomboer’s car at the station in November 2023.

Sowetan

