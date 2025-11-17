Cops’ light suspension for kidnapping ‘shocks’ court

The labour court has ruled that the police service was wrong not to dismiss an officer who kidnapped, assaulted and shot a man in the leg who was suspected of stealing a car battery from a police station.
The court in the Western Cape last week overturned the January 2024 decision by Brig M Hartzenberg to hand Const K Tomboer of Atlantis police station a two-month suspension without pay for tarnishing the image of the police.
Tomboer and his two colleagues, Constables S van Heerden and H Filander, faced disciplinary action for kidnapping the man they suspected of having stolen a battery from Tomboer’s car at the station in November 2023.
Sowetan
