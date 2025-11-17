Cops’ light suspension for kidnapping ‘shocks’ court

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

According to the judgment, the alleged theft was caught on CCTV, which led the officers to the man’s house, where they picked him up along with his co-accused.

The labour court has ruled that the police service was wrong not to dismiss an officer who kidnapped, assaulted and shot a man in the leg who was suspected of stealing a car battery from a police station.

The court in the Western Cape last week overturned the January 2024 decision by Brig M Hartzenberg to hand Const K Tomboer of Atlantis police station a two-month suspension without pay for tarnishing the image of the police.

Tomboer and his two colleagues, Constables S van Heerden and H Filander, faced disciplinary action for kidnapping the man they suspected of having stolen a battery from Tomboer’s car at the station in November 2023.

Click here to read the full story

Sowetan