French twist in Nathi Mthethwa death investigation

French authorities have refused entry to a team of five top South African police detectives who were due to assist in investigating the death of Ambassador Nathi Mthethwa.
Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said they initially planned to send five senior detectives to France, but their travel was postponed as negotiations between the South African government and its French counterparts dragged on.
Click here to read the full story
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.