French twist in Nathi Mthethwa death investigation

SA’s efforts to send a five-man police team to investigate the death of the ambassador were rebuffed

Chris Makhaye

Nathi Mthethwa, the late SA ambassador to France, had a state funeral in KwaMbonambi, KZN, on Sunday.
Nathi Mthethwa, the late SA ambassador to France, had a state funeral in KwaMbonambi, KwaZulu-Natal after his apparent suicide. (Sandile Ndlovu )

French authorities have refused entry to a team of five top South African police detectives who were due to assist in investigating the death of Ambassador Nathi Mthethwa.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said they initially planned to send five senior detectives to France, but their travel was postponed as negotiations between the South African government and its French counterparts dragged on.

