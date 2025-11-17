Hundreds of grade R teachers in line for permanent posts

Almost 900 Eastern Cape grade R teachers will soon have permanent government jobs, pending adoption of the new budget later in November.
The teachers, currently on annual contracts without benefits, will be employed full-time with access to government pension schemes, housing subsidies and medical aid.
“The department has made a decision to convert 870 practitioners who are qualified to post level 1,” education department spokesperson Mali Mtima said.
“All educators are obliged to register with SACE [South African Council for Educators], thus the grade R educators have to.
“An educator without a SACE certificate cannot be employed.”
Click here to read the full story
Daily Dispatch
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.