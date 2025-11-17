Hundreds of grade R teachers in line for permanent posts

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The provincial education department is set to employ hundreds of grade R teachers permanently.

Almost 900 Eastern Cape grade R teachers will soon have permanent government jobs, pending adoption of the new budget later in November.

The teachers, currently on annual contracts without benefits, will be employed full-time with access to government pension schemes, housing subsidies and medical aid.

“The department has made a decision to convert 870 practitioners who are qualified to post level 1,” education department spokesperson Mali Mtima said.

“All educators are obliged to register with SACE [South African Council for Educators], thus the grade R educators have to.

“An educator without a SACE certificate cannot be employed.”

