NewsPREMIUM

Hundreds of grade R teachers in line for permanent posts

Those on temporary contracts for years to finally have job security and benefits

Vuyolwethu Sangotsha

Vuyolwethu Sangotsha

Senior Digital Producer

Entle Mbonyana

Entle Mbonyana

Intern

Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube has confirmed that the department had not secured additional funding from the Treasury to implement compulsory Grade R, as required by the Basic Education Laws Amendment Act. Picture: 123RF
The provincial education department is set to employ hundreds of grade R teachers permanently.

Almost 900 Eastern Cape grade R teachers will soon have permanent government jobs, pending adoption of the new budget later in November.

The teachers, currently on annual contracts without benefits, will be employed full-time with access to government pension schemes, housing subsidies and medical aid.

“The department has made a decision to convert 870 practitioners who are qualified to post level 1,” education department spokesperson Mali Mtima said.

“All educators are obliged to register with SACE [South African Council for Educators], thus the grade R educators have to.

“An educator without a SACE certificate cannot be employed.”

Click here to read the full story

Daily Dispatch

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Hundreds of grade R teachers in line for permanent posts

2

Trump reverses stance on Epstein files, urges Republicans to vote to release them

3

Eskom plans to build 14,000km of new transmission lines at an estimated cost of R440bn - Clone

4

‘They don’t know what BEE is’: ANC hits back at DA over economic reform plans

5

Spirit of ‘Africanness’ helped Boks beat Italy, says Siya