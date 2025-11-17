Motor manufacturers and union seal wage agreement

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

DEAL STRUCK: A wage agreement for the motor industry has been signed in Gqeberha

After nine rounds of negotiations under the National Bargaining Forum (NBF) and a declared deadlock by the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa), a wage agreement was finally concluded and formally signed in Gqeberha.

The announcement was made by the Automobile Manufacturers Employers Organisation (Ameo) on Friday with the agreement marking the culmination of extensive engagements between Ameo and Numsa.

These including extensive facilitated sessions aimed at ensuring a sustainable and responsible settlement for the automotive industry.

The agreement reflects the full and final offer tabled by Ameo at the NBF Plenary on October 30, comprising:

A 7% across-the-board wage increase in year 1, backdated to July 1 2025;

5.5% increases in years 2 and 3;

A R12,500 one-off gratuity for all eligible employees; and

Improved employee benefits, including increased transport and housing allowances as well as enhanced short-time compensation.

The enhancements are to ensure that automotive manufacturing employees continue to enjoy some of the most competitive wages and benefits in the South African industrial landscape.

The industry contributes nearly 5% to GDP and supports more than 130,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Ameo chair Abey Kgotle said the agreement balanced fairness for employees with the long-term sustainability of SA’s automotive manufacturing sector.

“This agreement is a testament to the maturity of our social partnership under the National Bargaining Forum.

“Despite a challenging environment and a deadlock, all parties ultimately prioritised stability, competitiveness and the long-term sustainability of the automotive manufacturing sector.

“We appreciate the constructive engagement demonstrated throughout the process, and we believe this agreement provides certainty for workers, employers and global investors alike.”

Kgotle said the multiyear settlement underscored Ameo’s commitment to safeguarding SA’s position as a globally competitive automotive hub.

“In an industry facing global headwinds and the accelerating transition to new-energy vehicles, stability is not optional — it is essential.

“This agreement reinforces the foundation on which we can continue to invest, innovate and protect jobs across the value chain.”

Ameo extended its appreciation to Numsa, the NBF facilitation team and all stakeholders who participated constructively throughout the negotiation process.

The Herald