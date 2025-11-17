‘Please Call Me inventor cancelled 40% deal with wrong company’ - Clone

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nkosana Makate, the man behind Vodacom’s “Please Call Me” idea, cancelled a legal backing contract in 2015 with the wrong company, and his deal with British Virgin Islands company, Black Rock Mining, which is claiming entitlement to 40% of his payout, still stands, the company argues in court papers.

An urgent application initiated by Errol Elsdon, former director of Black Rock Mining, will be heard on Tuesday in the Johannesburg high court.

Makate settled with the telecom giant earlier this month, after nearly two decades of litigation, for Vodacom to compensate him for his “Please Call Me” idea.

