Police seek next of kin following fatal accident in Despatch

ACCIDENT VICTIM: Despatch police have asked for assistance in identifying a man involved in a fatal car accident on September 13

Despatch police are investigating a case of culpable homicide after a pedestrian was run down while crossing the R75.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said they were appealing for assistance in identifying the man, aged between 26 and 30.

She said the accident occurred on the R75 between Azalia Park and Joe Slovo at about 9.45pm on September 13.

The pedestrian was struck by a vehicle as he crossed the road and died at the scene.

“The pedestrian is an African male between the ages of 26 and 30.

“He was dressed in a grey pants, grey jersey with white and red stripes, white tekkies with orange laces and orange rubber under his shoes, black socks and a brown beanie.

“A culpable homicide case was opened and is under investigation,” Van Rensburg said.

Anyone who can help identify the man should contact Detective Warrant Officer Danny Muller on 041-933-8000 during office hours, Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or the nearest police station, or send information via MYSAPSAPP.

