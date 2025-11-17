S4 Group wins top honours again in 2025 Exporter of the Year Awards

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

BIG PLAYERS: The merit and category winners of Exporters Eastern Cape's 2025 Exporter of the Year Awards

Software development and industrial automation company S4 Group has been named the overall winner of Exporters Eastern Cape’s 2025 Exporter of the Year Awards.

This marks the third time in five years that the S4 Group has received the coveted title, having previously won it in 2020 and 2023.

The announcement was made at the Exporter of the Year gala banquet held at the Tramways Building on Friday.

The annual awards recognise and celebrate excellence among exporters in the Eastern Cape, providing businesses with an opportunity to reflect on their efficiencies, economic relevance and competitive edge.

“Exporters and the related industry value chain play a significant role in driving the Eastern Cape economy and these awards serve as a platform to acknowledge their contribution,” Exporters Eastern Cape chair Quintin Levey said.

Commenting on the win, S4 Integration marketing manager Gideon Smith said: “At S4, we take great pride in delivering world-class turnkey solutions that empower companies to enhance their efficiencies and optimise performance.

“Thanks to our team of highly skilled engineers and IT specialists who are dedicated to innovation, we’re able to provide cutting-edge, end-to-end industrial automation and machine-building solutions tailored to meet our clients’ unique needs.

“This award once again reaffirms our commitment to excellence and innovation.”

The event was made possible through the support of Standard Bank, the platinum sponsor for the evening.

Eastern Cape business banking coverage head Leigh-Anne De Witt said Standard Bank was proud to celebrate the success of exporters who drove growth and innovation in the province and beyond.

“Our commitment goes beyond sponsorship — we partner with businesses by providing sector-specific expertise and comprehensive trade solutions that enable them to compete globally.

“These awards reflect the resilience and ambition of our clients, and we remain dedicated to helping them unlock new markets and opportunities,” De Witt said.

Other event sponsors included gold sponsors Volkswagen Group Africa and OM & Barker; silver sponsor Kingfisher FM; bronze sponsors Isuzu Motors SA, the Industrial Development Corporation and SJM Flex.

The Herald was the official media sponsor, while additional event elements were sponsored by BLG Logistics SA, the Eastern Cape Development Corporation, the Alternative Board, Barker Vignerons, LX Events and Magnetic Storm.

Congratulations to all the 2025 Exporters Eastern Cape winners:

SJM Flex Environmental Award — Winner: Volkswagen Group Africa

SJM Flex Environmental Practice Award — Merit Award: Lumotech

SJM Flex Environmental Award — Merit Award: Isuzu Motors SA

IDC Job Creator Award — Winner: SA Cargo Services

IDC Job Creator Award — Merit Award: Isuzu Motors SA

IDC Job Creator Award — Merit Award: Volkswagen Group Africa

IDC Job Creator Award — Merit Award: C Steinweg Logistics

IDC Job Creator Award — Merit Award: BLG Logistics SA

Community Chest CSI Award — Winner: Volkswagen Group Africa

Community Chest CSI Award (small and medium companies) — Winner: DG Incentives

Community Chest CSI Award (large companies) — Merit Award: Isuzu Motors SA

Best Provider of Service to Exporters — Winner: SA Cargo Services

Best Provider of Service to Exporters — Merit Award for New Contracts: CMA CGM Shipping Agencies

Best Provider of Service to Exporters — Merit Award for Growth and New Contracts: OM & Barker

Best Provider of Service to Exporters — Merit Award for Innovation and New Contracts: BLG Logistics SA

Best Provider of Service to Exporters — Merit Award for New Contracts: DG Incentives

Best Provider of Service to Exporters — Merit Award for Innovation and New Contracts: C Steinweg Logistics

Best Exporter — OEM — Winner: Volkswagen Group Africa

Emerging Exporter Award — Merit Award: LDV

Best Exporter — Medium Enterprise — Winner: S4 Group

Best Exporter — Corporate — Merit Award for Obstacles Overcome: Lumotech

Best Exporter — OEM — Merit Award for Achievements and Skills Development: Isuzu Motors SA

