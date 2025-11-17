Teen pregnancy awareness campaign launches in Buffalo City

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The campaign aims to raise awareness about the contributing factors, risks, and impacts of teenage pregnancy while empowering young people to make informed and positive life choices.

Alarmed by the number of teenage pregnancies, bumb’INGOMSO and other concerned stakeholders have launched a series of awareness activities in the Buffalo City metro, focusing on Nompumelelo informal settlement and Ducats.

The campaign aims to raise awareness about the contributing factors, risks, and impacts of teenage pregnancy while empowering young people to make informed and positive life choices.

Bumb’INGOMSO is hosting parent-child dialogues and community events to promote education on teenage pregnancy, alcohol abuse, gender-based violence, and other health-related challenges faced by young people.

The campaign kicked off this week with parent-child dialogues on November 11 in Ducats and November 15 in Nompumelelo. It will conclude with the launch of the 16 Days of Activism Against Women and Children Abuse on November 25 at Ducats.