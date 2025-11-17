The Herald honoured for excellence in regional Journalist of the Year awards

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

PRODUCING EXCELLENCE: The Vodacom Journalist of the Year regional winners were announced on Monday. The Herald winners included Brandon Nel (no longer at The Herald), Nomazima Nkosi and Kelly Milborrow

The Herald scooped two regional accolades at the 2025 Vodacom Journalist of the Year Awards in the Eastern Cape.

Winning in the investigative category were investigations assistant editor Nomazima Nkosi and contributor Brandon Nel for “Held Hostage by Extortion Rackets”.

They won for their strong body of work looking into the disturbingly high level of extortion in the Eastern Cape, in which a range of ventures were held to ransom, from everyday businesses to road construction projects.

Nkosi scooped a second award alongside contributor Kelly Milborrow for “Turning the page”.

This was a body of work shining the spotlight on SA’s literacy crisis.

In various features, supplemented by videos, they produced a hard-hitting exposé of the dire situation of schoolchildren not being able to read and write, and also focused on how communities were joining hands to bring about change.

The Herald politics reporter Ntsikelelo Qoyo received a commendation in the politics category alongside Nkosi for their story in July when mayor Babalwa Lobishe sent shockwaves through rugby circles by terminating the Mandela Bay Development Agency’s mandate to manage the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium just days before the Test between the Springboks and Italy.

However, in a last-minute reversal ahead of the big match, the municipality agreed in court to allow the agency to manage the venue for an additional 90 days.

The awards celebrate the region’s successes across 12 categories.

This year, more than 1,330 submissions were received from journalists nationwide, exceeding last year’s 1,200.

The Eastern Cape contributed 149 entries.

“In an era of AI and digital platforms, credible journalism is crucial,” Vodacom SA managing executive for the Eastern Cape Zakhele Jiyane said.

“Traditional media holds power accountable and ensures transparency.

“Vodacom SA proudly honours excellence in journalism, highlighting its vital role in society and demonstrating our ongoing commitment to the media industry.”

Ryland Fisher, with more than 45 years of experience in the media industry as an editor, journalist and columnist, continues to serve as the convenor of the judging panel.

“The experienced judging panel had vigorous debate about the winners because the quality of entrants were once again very good,” Fisher said.

“I extend our gratitude to the panel for their hard work and dedication in recognising the country’s top media talent.”

The regional winners each received a cash prize of R5,000.

The Herald’s sister paper, Daily Dispatch, won for live reporting/breaking news, opinion, sport and financial/economics.

The regional winners will now compete against other regional winners for the national title.

The national winners will be announced on December 4 at an awards ceremony where they will each receive R10,000, while the overall Vodacom Journalist of the Year titleholder will win R100,000.

The Herald acting editor S’thembiso Msomi said: “We are very proud of our colleagues and their achievements.

“These awards reflect the talent and dedication of The Herald newsroom as well as our determination to produce quality journalism for our readers.

“Congratulations to each and every one of them.”