Bunkering indaba makes waves in Gqeberha

MAKING A POINT: Amsol chief operating officer Graham Dreyden gives a talk at the Bunkering Africa Conference at the Boardwalk Convention Centre on Monday

Bunkering companies and facilitators believe that ship-to-ship refuelling could be done without damaging the environment and have described their vision of substantially expanding the industry in Algoa Bay.

Moderating the first session of the inaugural Bunkering Africa Conference at the Boardwalk Convention Centre on Monday, Dan-Bunkering managing director Jon Hughes said industry players were convinced ship-to-ship refuelling could happen without harming the population of critically endangered African penguins in the Bay.

“We all love penguins. But bunkering can be done safely here and it can be an incredible driver of economic growth,” Hughes said.

Speaking later during a recess, he told The Herald there was, however, considerable uncertainty linked to the regulations published in August by former forestry, fisheries and environment minister Dr Dion George.

“The new regulations, as they stand, place a lot of strain on the bunkering industry,” Hughes said.

“Operations can run here as things stand, but they cannot grow and compete with a country like Mauritius, which is what we need to do.

“We are currently transferring about 30,000 tonnes of fuel per month and we need to grow that to at least 70,000 tonnes.”

One of the main points in the regulations that the industry is objecting to is the stipulation that there will be only three companies permitted to operate in Algoa Bay, each of whom will be limited to a maximum of two bunker barges.

Algoa Bay is the only place on the SA coast licensed for bunkering to take place.

It began in 2016, despite an outcry from conservation and marine tour operators, and was then shut down in October 2023 by the SA Revenue Service as part of a crackdown on noncompliance with customs and excise laws.

The industry was allowed to start up again in January 2025 and Amsol was the first company to do so, deploying two bunker barges.

A second operator, Linsen Nambi, started operating at the beginning of October, and it currently has a single bunker barge deployed.

Conservationists are also upset about the regulations, particularly the approval for bunkering to happen at night, when oil spills, if they happen, are not visible on the water, and vital time can be lost containing a slick.

Four spills related to bunkering have occurred since it began in the Bay.

Conservationists are also concerned about the approval in the regulations for continued bunkering at anchorage two, which is situated adjacent to St Croix Island, where the Bay’s main colony of penguins lives.

Earlier at the conference, Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe welcomed the delegates, saying the city embraced the vision of a booming bunkering industry in Algoa Bay.

“We are committed to championing a bunkering sector that creates jobs, empowers local businesses and drives inclusive growth, while upholding the highest standards of environmental responsibility,” she said.

Eastern Cape Development Corporation acting executive manager Baphelele Mhlaba said bunkering was in line with Operation Phakisa, the government’s “fast results” drive to grow the maritime sector.

“The ocean for us is not just a natural wonder. It is also an economic engine.”

He said the scheduled development of the R105bn Hive green ammonia plant at Coega would be a massive positive development for the metro, and bunkering would be a key part of positioning Algoa Bay as the spot to come to take on this new clean fuel.

“The Coega green ammonia project is not going to be feasible without bunkering.

“So let us say collectively, this bunkering is our thing.

“I know us and penguins have been like oil and water. So let us do it right and take care of Algoa Bay.”

Linsen Nambi chief operations officer Gavin Naidoo said the economic value of bunkering to the Eastern Cape could not be overstated.

“Bunkering attracts foreign currency and foreign direct investment, critical factors in any developing economy.

“Developing bunkering means more ships calling here and, in turn, greater economic activity in Algoa Bay’s ports.”

He said bunkering supported and helped grow sectors such as marine engineering, provisions, over the phone language interpretation, hotel occupancy, crew changes and transport, and tax revenue generated from the sale and movement of fuel.

“Bunkering can also help develop SA seafarer skills through employment opportunities on bunker tankers.”

The Herald