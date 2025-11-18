Doctor accused of rape appears in Gqeberha court

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

ARREST MADE: Dr Gregory Hough, 53, handed himself over to the police on Tuesday morning

A Gqeberha medical doctor accused of raping and sexually assaulting at least five of his patients appeared in court on Tuesday.

The Gqeberha family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit arrested 53-year-old Dr Gregory Hough after he handed himself over, in the presence of his attorney, to the police on Tuesday morning.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said that between September and October 2020, five women reported criminal complaints to the police.

She said after a lengthy and thorough investigation, Hough was arrested on a charge of rape and four counts of sexual assault.

He appeared in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court later the same day and was released on bail of R5,000.

The case was postponed to February for further investigation.

The Herald previously reported on Hough being suspended from practising as a doctor due to the allegations against him.

The Herald