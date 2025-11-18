Eastern Cape beauty queens set national record with food tower victory

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

POWER TOWER: Eastern Cape beauty queens collected 19.6 tonnes of food for charity, setting a new record

Gqeberha’s Mrs Mzantzi Africa 2025/26 winner, Suzanne Wylde, has once again shown that beauty and purpose can go hand in hand.

Leading a team of Eastern Cape beauty queens, Wylde secured a third consecutive national victory in the annual Power Towers Food Drive, collecting an astonishing 19.6 tonnes of food for charity — a new national record.

The Power Towers Food Drive, organised every November since 2020 by the nonprofit Role Models Foundation, challenges each province to collect as much food as possible.

The goal is to feed the nation while sparking friendly competition among SA’s provinces.

Wylde, the Eastern Cape team co-ordinator, was supported by titleholders and volunteers, including Christie-Leigh Gouws.

Together they built their winning “tower” of food outside the Despatch SUPERSPAR on Saturday, surpassing all expectations.

Gauteng came in second with 2.3 tonnes, while KwaZulu-Natal secured third place with 1.5 tonnes.

But it was the Eastern Cape’s record-breaking haul that truly stole the show.

“We are all so proud of ourselves,” Wylde said.

“We worked incredibly hard, and this win isn’t just for us — it’s for the thousands of hungry tummies we’ll be feeding.”

The 19.6 tonnes will be distributed among four charities — The Starfish Place of Safety, a shelter for children, Walmer Angel Projects, feeding residents in Walmer Township and Airport Valley, Lake Farm Centre, a small homeless shelter in Gqeberha, and local soup kitchens in Despatch.

Wylde, who was Mrs Port Elizabeth 2021/22, has been the national co-ordinator for the Eastern Cape Power Towers since 2021.

Under her leadership, Eastern Cape teams have consistently excelled, winning in 2021, 2023 and in 2024.

Collecting the food, however, was far from easy.

“The competition is challenging every year,” Wylde said.

“Securing sponsors at the end of the year is tough because most of their charitable funds have already been spent.

“I spend days and nights reaching out to get donations.”

One of the team’s key supporters, Transport 2000, has been helping since 2021, collecting, storing and delivering the food for the competition and ensuring it reaches the designated charities afterward.

Despatch SUPERSPAR also contributed generously, donating tonnes of food and sponsoring team shirts.

Wylde said many local titleholders brought in their own sponsors, with one volunteer securing an impressive 4.9 tonnes of food through her clients alone.

“This isn’t just a win for us,” Wylde said.

“It’s a victory for every hungry person who will benefit from this food. That’s what makes all the effort worth it.”

The Herald