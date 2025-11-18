Environmentalists concerned about escalating Garden Route wildfires

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

BARREN LAND: The Heidelberg Doornkraal area after a wildfire swept through the area

The Garden Route district has experienced a increase in the number of wildfires in the area, with the latest blaze reported on Monday bringing the tally to five for November alone.

The Garden Route District Municipality issued a wildfire alert on Sunday after a fire started at Towerkop, Ladismith.

The situation has raised concerns for local environmentalists and other authorities, including veteran firefighter Deon van Wyk, as relentless winds and low rainfall persist across the region.

Van Wyk is the deputy fire chief at the Garden Route District Municipality.

“The wind blows right through the night, which is highly unusual for this region and makes fire suppression extremely challenging,” he said.

“These prolonged dry and windy conditions have left the Garden Route environment tinder-dry, increasing the likelihood of runaway wildfires.”

Van Wyk also said the decline in experienced wildfire fighters across the region over the past decade was concerning.

Former environment, forestry and fisheries department director-general Guy Preston conducted wildfire workshops across the Garden Route district and, according to him, invasive plant species were the biggest threat to the biological diversity.

“The biggest threat to our water security. The biggest threat in terms of wildfires.

“And every fire germinates their seeds, meaning many more invasives and worse fires in years to come,” he said.

“Clearing invasive plants is not a one-time thing but needs to be done regularly and by people who are well informed about the process.

“Invasive plants absorb water in catchments, while also preventing water from being absorbed by the soil when it rains, and end up creating floods.”

Garden Route councillor Cobus Meiring, who is part of the Garden Route Environmental Forum, confirmed that invasive alien plants were one of the greatest threats to the Garden Route’s critically endangered habitats.

Species such as pines, wattles, lantana, bugweed, gums and hakeas consume large volumes of water, starving rivers of sustained flow and undermining the health of estuaries that depend on reliable freshwater input.

Meiring said these invasives created dense, highly flammable fuel loads that could turn ordinary wildfires into uncontrollable events.

“The multiple fires we’ve seen in the Garden Route over recent weeks again confirm what we have warned about for years,” he said.

“With rainfall figures remaining low, invasive alien plants proliferating and climate conditions becoming harsher, the region is facing rising fire danger and intensifying pressure on already stressed water resources.”

He said entities such as the Southern Cape Fire Protection Association (SCFPA), SANParks, CapeNature and the Garden Route District Municipality established the Risk Reduction Task Team, a working group that continuously evaluated the growing threats posed by invasive species and advised on co-ordinated mitigation.

Government grants that had previously supported large-scale clearing under programmes such as Working for Water had shrunk dramatically.

“The breeding and release of biological control agents, once an essential tool for suppressing the spread of several invasive species, is now no longer freely available, further compounding management difficulties,” Meiring said.

“As a result, landowners, conservancies and local initiatives are increasingly left to carry the financial burden themselves, with uneven success,” he said.

