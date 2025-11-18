‘Gnarly, dude! Get that aggro seal away from me!’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Surfboards went flying, a woman had to be pushed onto a wave, and there were screams all around as a suspected rabid seal launched itself off the rocks in Jeffreys Bay and went in for the attack.

At one stage, the aggressor dug its sharp teeth into the surfboard’s fibreglass as a surfer desperately tried to shake it off while trying to avoid being bitten.

The carcass of the seal, which had to be euthanised, is being tested for rabies — and if the dreaded disease is confirmed, it will be the first case of its kind in the Eastern Cape.

One of the surfers described on Tuesday how his group was attacked by the seal while surfing at SA’s prime surfing mecca in Jeffreys Bay.

George resident Ingo Erasmus, 31, said he and his wife, Monique, were sitting on their boards at Point on Sunday morning waiting for a wave when he sensed the first sign of trouble.

“I was watching this group surfing at Supertubes about 50m across from us and they suddenly started paddling back towards shore, really gunning it.

“Then, as the last guy was getting out on the rocks, I saw a seal come out the water and bite the side of his board.

“He was shaking the board trying to get it loose.”

Erasmus said together with Monique and the local who accompanied them, they were still speculating if a resident seal had inadvertently been hit by a board, when worry set in.

Next thing, the animal launched itself off the rocks and headed straight for them.

“We started paddling flat-out for the shore.

“My main concern was for my wife.

“She and I were on short boards, so we were slower than the other guy [on the long board].

“I told her to lift her legs.”

He said it was a good thing they did because in no time the seal, a relatively small animal, had caught up to them.

“We were focusing straight ahead and paddling as hard as we could but we could feel it bashing into our boards.

“It bit the tail of my board and then came out the water and bit into the fibreglass right next to my knee.”

He said it was transferring its attention to Monique but he managed to push her onto a wave and she managed to escape.

“I caught the next wave, and in that way we got to the shore.

“But as we were climbing out, the seal came for us over the rocks.

“We used our boards to keep it away and then it started going for a seabird.

“It was definitely not lekker.”

Erasmus said they encountered a group of surfers on the beach who were about to go into the water, and advised them not to.

As soon as they got back to the car park, he phoned the local branch of the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), who arrived shortly thereafter.

“It was a hectic, scary episode, and we were very close to being bitten.

“It’s not uncommon to see seals when you surf and I’m not going to stop surfing but I will definitely be more wary now.”

Dr Greg Hofmeyr, who is a marine biologist based at Bayworld in Gqeberha, as well as a seal specialist and stranding response team lead, said the animal was a yearling or teenage Cape fur seal.

He said the NSRI had also contacted Kouga municipality representatives and the Bayworld stranding response team.

“By the time the NSRI had arrived, the seal was ashore, but they were able to clear the adjacent area of people and dogs.

“Information regarding the incident was conveyed to Bayworld, including that its behaviour was characteristic of rabies in seals.

“The NSRI kept people away from the Cape fur seal until Kouga municipal law enforcement and the local Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals branch arrived, which replaced them on site.

“A Bayworld team also came through to capture the seal.”

Hofmeyr said the seal was by that time moving around frantically and agitatedly shaking its head — described as typical rabid behaviour as the disease attacks the brain.

“It was first darted with a sedative by a local veterinarian.

“Permission was then given by the department of forestry, fisheries and environment for the seal to be euthanised.

“This was based on an assessment of the behaviour of the seal by experts.

“This indicated that the seal was a danger to the public, was suffering and that recovery was not possible.”

He said the carcass was then moved to Bayworld.

“In collaboration with the state veterinarian, a brain sample has been collected and analysis is being done in Pretoria.

“A result is due by Friday or early next week.

“If the seal tests positive for rabies, this will be the first confirmed case for the Eastern Cape.”

Rabies likely entered SA in the 1950s, carried across the Angolan border by rabid dogs and, in the ’70s, the disease was transferred to jackals, the age-old nemesis of Northern Cape seal colonies.

The disease was transferred again, this time to the sea.

Rabies was previously never found in any marine mammal except for a single case in 1980 linked to a ringed seal in the Norwegian Arctic, so the situation with SA seals marked a grim new turn.

Cape fur seals are great travellers, and several incidents subsequently emerged in the Western Cape including in October 2022 when a woman was attacked by a seal on the beach in Plettenberg Bay, at that time the closest incident to the Eastern Cape.

Hofmeyr said the Jeffreys Bay event was a first for the seal rabies response plan for the Kouga municipal area.

Success was indicated by the absence of any bites to people or dogs, and the removal of the seal, but stakeholders were due to meet this week to refine protocols in light of the incident, he said.

“The public is reminded to keep their distance from seals, both in the sea and on land.

“Any sightings ashore, of seals behaving strangely, or any carcasses, should be reported to the Bayworld stranding hotline 071-724-2122 as soon as possible.

“Response to any seals ashore should only be by experts.

“The stranding response team members are trained, experienced and vaccinated, and have the appropriate equipment and permits to deal with these situations.

“Please note that all seals are protected by law and that it is an offence to harm or disturb them.”