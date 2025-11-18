Japanese tourist village battles to keep bears at bay

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Visitors take photos next to a bear warning sign at Shirakawa-go, a popular tourist spot and one of Japan's Unesco World Heritage sites, in Gifu Prefecture on November 15 2025.

Shiroki Mitsunari does not remember seeing bears in the picturesque Japanese mountain village of Shirakawa when he was a child.

However, since a cub attacked a Spanish visitor there last month, protecting residents and the throngs of tourists who flock to his hometown to see its Unesco-listed thatched-roof cottages has been his top priority.

“There are a lot more bears coming,” said Mitsunari, 40, a local official overseeing efforts to deter bears in the village, located in a remote valley in central Japan, roughly halfway between Tokyo and Osaka. He attributed the surge to a growing bear population and a shortage of their natural food sources.

While the tourist escaped with minor injuries, authorities have captured six bears near the historic Shirakawa-go site using honey-laced traps since then, he said. Bear sightings this year have topped 100, compared to around 35 last year, he said.

Across Japan, a record 220 people have been injured in bear attacks since April, according to public broadcaster NHK. It said 13 have died, including seven last month, a peak time when bears forage intensively before hibernating.

Many attacks were in far-flung towns rarely visited by overseas travellers. The Shirakawa incident, and sightings near tourist hotspots such as Kyoto’s Arashiyama bamboo grove, show it is not a risk visitors can ignore.

US, CHINA ISSUE TRAVEL ALERTS

The US, China and Britain last week issued travel advisories about the dangers of bear attacks in Japan.

The US alert warned about attacks near populated zones, noting a park adjacent to its consulate in the city of Sapporo was closed for two weeks after a bear sighting.

In addition to honey-laced traps, authorities in Shirakawa have chopped down fruit trees that might draw the hungry animals, and issued warnings to visitors to walk in groups, wear bear bells and avoid some areas.

“When we were preparing for the trip, we saw on social media there were a lot of Japanese news reports of bear sightings,” said Cornelia Li, a 25-year-old e-commerce industry worker from Shanghai.

“We were a little worried,” she said after tying a bear bell to her four-year-old daughter’s rucksack. Her family opted to book hotels in cities rather than rural areas due to the bear risk, she said.

BARKING DRONES TO REPEL BEARS

Asiatic black bears are listed as a vulnerable species globally, but their numbers are estimated to have tripled in Japan since 2012, helped by a decline in hunting.

Experts said climate change has reduced harvests of bears’ natural food such as acorns and beechnuts, while the depopulation of rural areas and the proliferation of abandoned farmland have emboldened them to seek food near human settlements.

The situation has grown so bad in the country’s rugged north that Japan this month dispatched the army to help authorities cull bears.

In Hida city, an hour’s drive from Shirakawa, authorities are testing drones to stop bears ransacking apple and peach orchards. The drones are equipped with loudspeakers emitting the sounds of barking hunting dogs and have firecrackers attached to them for an extra scare factor.

“We needed a rapid response measure,” said Naofumi Yoshikawa, an official at Gifu prefecture’s environmental affairs department overseeing the trial.

There have been 78 sightings in Hida city this autumn, compared to 11 last year.

FEAR ALWAYS THERE

“Working out here, the fear of bears is always there,” said Masahiko Amaki, head of the local orchard cooperative, as the sound of a dog-barking drone rang out across the valley.

“You don’t want to get hurt. I’ve had a few close calls myself. They glare at you and it’s really scary.”

A sign warning about bears at the start of a walking trail near the orchard urged hikers not to trek alone.

In Shirakawa, Mitsunari is worried about the children at the school he used to attend.

The pupils have all been given bear bells and told to walk home in groups to deter bears that tend to be most active in the early morning or around dusk.

Before the Spanish tourist, the village’s last bear attack was 12 years ago, and Mitsunari sids he’s determined to avoid more incidents.

“That was pretty shameful for us. We are not going to let that happen again.”