Nkosana Makate and UK investor agree to freeze 40% of ‘Please Call Me’ payout amid legal battle

Please Call Me inventor Nkosana Makate has reached an agreement with Black Rock Mining over his Vodacom payout.

Nkosana Makate, the idea man of Vodacom’s “Please Call Me”, has reached an interim agreement with the British Virgin Islands company Black Rock Mining, which is claiming entitlement to 40% of his payout.

Makate and Black Rock’s attorneys made a deal on the eve of the urgent application hearing before the Johannesburg high court on Tuesday.

Errol Elsdon, former director of Black Rock Mining, initiated the urgent application seeking the court to restrain Vodacom from paying the settlement into any account other than into Makate’s attorneys Stemela & Lubbe’s trust account.

Elsdon also wanted the court to order Makate’s attorneys to withhold 40% of his payout pending finalisation of the litigation relating to whether Black Rock Mining is entitled to a large sum of the payout.

Advocate Nazeer Cassim, representing Black Rock Mining, told the court on Tuesday the two parties reached an agreement and submitted a draft order.

