NMU student’s startup wins national innovation award

NATIONAL RECOGNITION: NMU student Xolile Ngwatyu represented Rhythm Syndicates at the SDSN Youth Innovation Challenge at the University of Pretoria in October

“This recognition is not just for me — it’s for every young creative who believes that art and innovation can change the world.”

These were the inspiring words of Xolile Ngwatyu, a Nelson Mandela University student whose cultural start-up has just won national recognition for innovation.

Ngwatyu and his team’s project, Rhythm Syndicate, took third place in the Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN) Youth Innovation Challenge in October at the University of Pretoria.

The competition supports youth-led ideas advancing the UN’s sustainable development goals (SDGs).

Rhythm Syndicate blends indigenous languages and digital media to promote cultural preservation, creativity and social transformation.

It is the flagship initiative of Xoul, the creative brand Ngwatyu founded to “blend art, culture and technology to empower youth, amplify African identity and promote socially impactful storytelling”.

“Rhythm Syndicate connects artists and audiences through live performances, digital content and educational projects,” Ngwatyu said.

The business and economic sciences marketing management student is also a musician, composer and singer.

The final round of the national challenge, held at the University of Pretoria’s Future Africa campus, drew 10 teams from institutions, including the University of Mpumalanga, the Central University of Technology and Tshwane University of Technology.

Five of the 10 teams came from NMU.

The remaining four who travelled to Pretoria for the final pitch were Ashley Shabangu, on behalf of the Youth Digital Hub Solutions team, Chris Rataba, for Mobile Electric Water Desalinator, Sandakahle Sivungu, for Batho Pele BioLoop Africa Farm, and Proud Rise Matsebula for Campus Ride SA.

Ngwatyu’s Rhythm Syndicate teammates — Sesona Bonke, Mlondi Bhengu, Paballo Molete, Sango Gwangqa, Afika Gwam, Luthando Mbana and Precious Nthoke — worked with him to show how arts and culture can drive sustainability and social cohesion.

Their project linked three SDGs — quality education, reduced inequalities and sustainable cities and communities.

For Ngwatyu, the recognition was proof that creative expression can be a force for progress.

“Through Xoul and Rhythm Syndicates, we aim to show that African creativity has the power to connect communities and make a meaningful impact globally,” he said.

This year’s Youth Innovation Challenge was the first of its kind since SDSN SA launched its Youth Network in April.

The programme encourages youth-led solutions to issues facing the region, from education to environmental sustainability, in line with the UN’s 2030 Agenda and the African Union’s Agenda 2063.

NMU’s Innovation Office and the Mandela Institute for Sustainable Futures (MISF) backed the student teams throughout the process, helping them refine their pitches and strengthen their ideas.

Dr Yonela Njisane, research manager at MISF, said the collaboration reflected the university’s growing culture of sustainability-driven innovation.

“The Innovation Office played a key role in ensuring that each team’s pitch was well refined through facilitated mentorship, a collaborative effort that exemplifies NMU’s commitment to nurturing innovation and sustainability leadership among its students,” she said.

The results were already tangible.

“The SDSN Innovations Challenge is one such opportunity, and one that has already yielded a notable success story.”

First place in the national challenge went to Eco-Polish, an environmental project from the University of Mpumalanga that turns discarded plastic into eco-friendly polish.

OWA Jewellers from the Central University of Technology came second for merging craftsmanship and technology for social good.

The Herald